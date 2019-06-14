Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II will be retried on rape and abuse charges

(CNN)Days after a California jury found former NFL player Kellen Winslow II guilty of raping a 59-year-old woman, the San Diego County District Attorney's office said Friday it will retry him on eight counts the jury deadlocked on.
Winslow was found guilty on Monday of rape as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct involving two other women. But on Tuesday, San Diego Superior Court Judge Blaine K. Bowman declared a mistrial on the remaining counts, saying jurors were "hopelessly deadlocked."
Those charges include kidnapping, two counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force, rape of an unconscious person, elder abuse and battery against an elder.
The once highest-paid NFL tight end was acquitted of a second lewd conduct charge, according to a video of the courtroom proceedings. With the rape conviction, Winslow faces up to nine years in prison. He faces life in prison, if convicted on the remaining counts.
Pretrial hearings have been set for September 4 and 5. The trial is scheduled to begin on September 30, with jury selection and opening statements slated for October 7.
The 35-year-old Winslow will remain in jail for the time being after the judge denied a bail request, saying Winslow is a danger to the community.
Winslow was the sixth pick in the 2004 NFL draft. He spent four years with the Cleveland Browns before playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets.
He is the son of former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Charges span 16 years
Police say Winslow raped two women and exposed himself to a third woman last year, raped an unconscious teenager in 2003 and committed lewd acts in front of a 77-year-old woman in February, according to court documents.
Winslow has long pleaded not guilty to the charges. News reports have quoted Winslow claiming the accusations were a "money grab."
Winslow was arrested at his Encinitas, California, home in June 2018. He was released a month later after posting $2 million bail, CNN affiliate KUSI reported.
A judge revoked his bail in March after police accused him of lewd conduct involving the 77-year-old, jail records show.
Jurors remained deadlocked on charges stemming from allegations that Winslow raped an unconscious 17-year-old when he was 19, according to court documents.
The jury also deadlocked over charges linked to incidents in 2018, involving a 54-year-old and the 77-year-old woman, according to prosecutors.