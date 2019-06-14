(CNN) Harvard Law School professor Ronald Sullivan is criticizing the university following the backlash over his decision to represent Harvey Weinstein at his sexual assault trial.

In a video titled "When Harvard stumbles...", Sullivan and his wife Stephanie Robinson, who is also a lecturer at Harvard Law School, said that Harvard relieved them of their positions as faculty deans of an undergraduate house because of Sullivan's role as Weinstein's attorney.

"When Harvard University, to which the entire world looks for leadership, abandons its commitments to academic freedom and open and unfettered debate, it undermines its responsibilities and its opportunities," Sullivan said.

"Regrettably, Harvard's administrators acted in ways grossly antagonistic to the very norms that make Harvard the epitome of higher education."

Sullivan withdrew from Weinstein's defense team in May, saying that the new trial date would conflict with his teaching responsibilities. But he stood by his initial decision to join the team.

