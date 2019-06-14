NASA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin salutes the American flag on the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Aldrin was the second man to ever step foot on the lunar surface. The first was Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11's mission commander. The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos

Fifty years ago, Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin made history when they became the first humans to set foot on the moon.

Their mission, Apollo 11, was considered an American victory in the Cold War and subsequent space race, meeting President John F. Kennedy's goal of "landing a man on the moon and returning him safely" before the end of the decade.

More than half a billion people watched on television as Armstrong climbed down the ladder of the Eagle lunar lander and proclaimed: "That's one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind."

