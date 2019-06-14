14,000 cases of a flour brand have been recalled nationwide because of E. coli fears

(CNN) A brand of flour sold at retailers nationwide has been recalled over E. coli fears.

Five-pound bags of unbleached, all-purpose flour made by King Arthur Flour Inc. may be contaminated with E. coli., the Food and Drug Administration said. King Arthur Flour, a Vermont-based food manufacturer, is voluntarily recalling 14,218 cases of the flour.

The lot codes and "best used by dates" for the recalled products are:

Best used by December 7, 2019; Lot number L18A07C

Best used by December 8, 2019; Lot numbers L18A08A and L18A08B

