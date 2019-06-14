(CNN) A 4-year-old and his mother are recovering from minor injuries after they were attacked Thursday evening in a New Jersey park by a coyote that was quickly hunted down and shot dead by an officer, police said.

The 37-year-old woman was pushing her son in a stroller around 7 p.m. when someone alerted her that a coyote might be following her, police in the northwestern township of Fairfield said in a news release.

As she turned to look, the coyote lunged at the woman, police said. She fell to the ground, and the stroller tipped over, police said.

The coyote then bit the woman on the back of her leg and went after the child, biting his right leg, police allege.

As people in the park raced to help, the mom managed to get up and hoist up the stroller, police said. That's when the coyote lunged at her again before taking off into a wooded area.

