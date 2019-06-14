Chobani has paid off another school district's lunch debt. This time $85,000 in Idaho

(CNN) Yogurt maker Chobani will wipe out the outstanding lunch balances accumulated over the school year in the Twin Falls School District in Idaho.

The school district said Chobani is donating $85,000 to cover students' unpaid debt.

Twin Falls is home to a large Chobani facility, which the company says is the largest yogurt plant in the world.

"From year to year, students often accumulate debt that the district is forced to cover and cannot spend in other ways to improve education," it wrote. "Chobani recently learned of the debt owed in its own backyard and wanted to relieve this burden to the community."

Read More