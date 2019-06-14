California prisoners can now legally possess pot. They just can't smoke it

(CNN) California inmates can now legally possess marijuana in their cells -- as long as they don't use it, a state appeals court has ruled.

A three-judge panel on Tuesday overturned the convictions of five Sacramento men who were found with marijuana in their cells.

The California penal code criminalizes the smoking and ingesting of cannabis in prison, but it doesn't address possession, Presiding Justice Vance Raye wrote.

Before this ruling, prison inmates faced the possibility of an additional eight years behind bars for simple marijuana possession on top of the time served for their initial crime.

California voters in 2016 legalized recreational possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, with no exception for people who are incarcerated.

Read More