(CNN) Nathan Nickerson III almost couldn't believe his eyes when he saw an unexpected pop of color in his seafood shipment earlier this week.

It was one of many lobsters ordered by his restaurant, Arnold's Lobster and Clam Bar, in Eastham, Massachusetts -- except this one was blue.

"I said, 'I think we have something special here.' I couldn't believe the color," Nickerson told CNN. "Everyone was circling around it, just wondering, 'How did this happen?'"

The restaurant owner said he plans to keep it on display at the restaurant for about another week until he donates it to an aquarium. By allowing visitors to see the lobster, he hopes to inspire the younger generation's appreciation for marine life.

"I want the children to see ... (and) be interested in marine life and this is one way to get them excited about it," Nickerson said. "Maybe one can become the next marine biologist."

