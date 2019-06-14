Rapper 21 Savage donates $25,000 to help detained immigrants fight their cases

(CNN) Rapper 21 Savage donated $25,000 to one of the civil rights group that called for his freedom after immigration officials arrested him in February.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) announced his donation Friday. The nonprofit legal organization was one of several that advocated for his release after Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested the artist, 26, on claims that he was living illegally in the US.

Charles Kuck, the rapper's lawyer, said the gift is meant to help others fight their immigration cases through access to legal counsel.

"21 Savage is making this donation public because everyday Americans need to know that ICE is using civil immigration detention as a weapon against immigrants," the lawyer said.

21 Savage appears with his mother after his release from a Georgia immigration detention center in February.

According to his birth certificate, the rapper, whose full name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was born in East London to British parents . He didn't move to the U.S. until he was 7, though he considers Atlanta home.

Read More