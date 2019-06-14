Breaking News

Toronto Raptors fans willed first NBA title success 'into existence'

By Ben Morse, for CNN

Updated 6:40 AM ET, Fri June 14, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title with a 114-110 Game 6 victory over Golden State on Thursday, June 14. Leonard was named Finals MVP.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title with a 114-110 Game 6 victory over Golden State on Thursday, June 14. Leonard was named Finals MVP.
Hide Caption
1 of 32
The Raptors celebrate with the Larry O&#39;Brien Trophy.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
The Raptors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Hide Caption
2 of 32
Golden State players react as they realize their reign is over late in Game 6. This was the fifth straight season that the Warriors played in the NBA Finals.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Golden State players react as they realize their reign is over late in Game 6. This was the fifth straight season that the Warriors played in the NBA Finals.
Hide Caption
3 of 32
Raptors fans celebrate during a viewing party outside Toronto&#39;s Scotiabank Arena.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Raptors fans celebrate during a viewing party outside Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.
Hide Caption
4 of 32
Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry cherishes the victory.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry cherishes the victory.
Hide Caption
5 of 32
Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins battle for a loose ball late in Game 6 as the Raptors led by one and the last few seconds ticked away.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins battle for a loose ball late in Game 6 as the Raptors led by one and the last few seconds ticked away.
Hide Caption
6 of 32
The scramble, after a Stephen Curry missed 3-pointer, led to a timeout called by Golden State&#39;s Draymond Green with less than a second to play. The Warriors had no timeouts remaining, however, so they received a technical foul instead.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
The scramble, after a Stephen Curry missed 3-pointer, led to a timeout called by Golden State's Draymond Green with less than a second to play. The Warriors had no timeouts remaining, however, so they received a technical foul instead.
Hide Caption
7 of 32
Curry misses a 3-pointer in the game&#39;s final seconds.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Curry misses a 3-pointer in the game's final seconds.
Hide Caption
8 of 32
Golden State guard Klay Thompson fell awkwardly in the third quarter and twisted his knee. He shot two free throws after the play and then went to the locker room. He did not return to the game after that.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Golden State guard Klay Thompson fell awkwardly in the third quarter and twisted his knee. He shot two free throws after the play and then went to the locker room. He did not return to the game after that.
Hide Caption
9 of 32
Toronto center Serge Ibaka takes a shot.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Toronto center Serge Ibaka takes a shot.
Hide Caption
10 of 32
Lowry drives to the basket during the first half of Game 6. He had 21 points and six assists by halftime.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Lowry drives to the basket during the first half of Game 6. He had 21 points and six assists by halftime.
Hide Caption
11 of 32
Three Raptors defend Stephen Curry in the first half of Game 6.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Three Raptors defend Stephen Curry in the first half of Game 6.
Hide Caption
12 of 32
Golden State fans hold a sign for star forward Kevin Durant, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 5.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Golden State fans hold a sign for star forward Kevin Durant, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 5.
Hide Caption
13 of 32
Curry rises for a shot during Game 5 on Monday, June 10. Curry had 31 points for the Warriors, who staved off elimination with a 106-105 win in Toronto.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Curry rises for a shot during Game 5 on Monday, June 10. Curry had 31 points for the Warriors, who staved off elimination with a 106-105 win in Toronto.
Hide Caption
14 of 32
Lowry had a shot to win Game 5 at the buzzer, but it was blocked by Green.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Lowry had a shot to win Game 5 at the buzzer, but it was blocked by Green.
Hide Caption
15 of 32
Leonard scores over Thompson during the second half of Game 5.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Leonard scores over Thompson during the second half of Game 5.
Hide Caption
16 of 32
Durant, playing in his first game since injuring his calf in the Western Conference semifinals, went down in the second quarter of Game 5. He left the game and wouldn&#39;t return. Days later, it was confirmed that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Durant, playing in his first game since injuring his calf in the Western Conference semifinals, went down in the second quarter of Game 5. He left the game and wouldn't return. Days later, it was confirmed that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon.
Hide Caption
17 of 32
Lowry, left, and Marc Gasol double-team Thompson during Game 4 on Friday, June 7. The Raptors frustrated the high-powered Warriors en route to a 105-92 victory.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Lowry, left, and Marc Gasol double-team Thompson during Game 4 on Friday, June 7. The Raptors frustrated the high-powered Warriors en route to a 105-92 victory.
Hide Caption
18 of 32
Toronto guard Fred VanVleet lies on the floor after he was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow in Game 4. One of his teeth was also knocked out.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Toronto guard Fred VanVleet lies on the floor after he was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow in Game 4. One of his teeth was also knocked out.
Hide Caption
19 of 32
Curry is surrounded by Raptors during Game 3 on Wednesday, June 5. He scored 47 points, a playoff career-high, but it wasn&#39;t enough as the Raptors won 123-109.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Curry is surrounded by Raptors during Game 3 on Wednesday, June 5. He scored 47 points, a playoff career-high, but it wasn't enough as the Raptors won 123-109.
Hide Caption
20 of 32
Leonard reaches for a loose ball during the first half of Game 3. He finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Leonard reaches for a loose ball during the first half of Game 3. He finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Hide Caption
21 of 32
Thompson, second from right, sat out Game 3 with a hamstring injury. He was one of several Warriors who missed time during the series. Center Kevon Looney fractured cartilage in his chest in Game 2 and didn&#39;t return until Game 5. And Durant, of course, missed most of the series.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Thompson, second from right, sat out Game 3 with a hamstring injury. He was one of several Warriors who missed time during the series. Center Kevon Looney fractured cartilage in his chest in Game 2 and didn't return until Game 5. And Durant, of course, missed most of the series.
Hide Caption
22 of 32
Lowry argues with Mark Stevens, a Warriors investor who pushed him in Game 3 after Lowry jumped into the seats for a loose ball. Stevens was fined $500,000 for &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/06/sport/kyle-lowry-pushed-by-warriors-investor-mark-stevens-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the altercation&lt;/a&gt; and banned from Oracle Arena for a year.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Lowry argues with Mark Stevens, a Warriors investor who pushed him in Game 3 after Lowry jumped into the seats for a loose ball. Stevens was fined $500,000 for the altercation and banned from Oracle Arena for a year.
Hide Caption
23 of 32
Leonard rises for a shot during Game 3. This was his first season in Toronto. He was traded in July by the San Antonio Spurs, and he now becomes a free agent.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Leonard rises for a shot during Game 3. This was his first season in Toronto. He was traded in July by the San Antonio Spurs, and he now becomes a free agent.
Hide Caption
24 of 32
Warriors fans get ready for Game 3 at Oracle Arena. Next season, the team moves into a new arena in San Francisco.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Warriors fans get ready for Game 3 at Oracle Arena. Next season, the team moves into a new arena in San Francisco.
Hide Caption
25 of 32
Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala broke the hearts of Raptors fans with a key 3-pointer late in Game 2. Golden State won 109-104 to even the series at one game apiece.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala broke the hearts of Raptors fans with a key 3-pointer late in Game 2. Golden State won 109-104 to even the series at one game apiece.
Hide Caption
26 of 32
Former US President Barack Obama waves to the crowd while attending Game 2 in Toronto.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Former US President Barack Obama waves to the crowd while attending Game 2 in Toronto.
Hide Caption
27 of 32
Siakam shoots during Game 1 on Thursday, May 30. Siakam scored a career-high 32 points as the Raptors won 118-109.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Siakam shoots during Game 1 on Thursday, May 30. Siakam scored a career-high 32 points as the Raptors won 118-109.
Hide Caption
28 of 32
VanVleet is fouled by Green during the second half of Game 1.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
VanVleet is fouled by Green during the second half of Game 1.
Hide Caption
29 of 32
Rapper Drake, a huge Raptors fan who sits courtside and often jaws with opposing players, celebrates during Game 1. Curry&#39;s father, Dell, used to play for the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his jersey.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Rapper Drake, a huge Raptors fan who sits courtside and often jaws with opposing players, celebrates during Game 1. Curry's father, Dell, used to play for the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his jersey.
Hide Caption
30 of 32
Cousins tries to block an Ibaka shot during Game 1.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Cousins tries to block an Ibaka shot during Game 1.
Hide Caption
31 of 32
A view of Toronto&#39;s Scotiabank Arena before Game 1.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
A view of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena before Game 1.
Hide Caption
32 of 32
34 nba finals 2019NBA final 090612 NBA final 0535 nba finals 20190612 NBA final 0633 nba finals 20190612 NBA final 0232 nba finals 201930 nba finals 201931 nba finals 201928 nba finals 201927 nba finals 201926 nba finals 201922 nba finals 201924 nba finals 201923 nba finals 201920 nba finals 201902 nba finals 201903 nba finals 201904 nba finals 201905 nba finals 201906 nba finals 201907 nba finals 201908 nba finals 201909 nba finals 2019 RESTRICTED10 nba finals 2019 RESTRICTED11 nba finals 2019 RESTRICTED25 nba finals 2019 RESTRICTED12 nba finals 201918 nba finals 201915 nba finals 201916 nba finals 2019

(CNN)And breathe. The Drake curse is over. More poignantly, the rapper and the Toronto Raptors most recognizable fan quickly summed up the depth of feeling in the Canadian city -- and Canada -- after the team secured its first NBA title after defeating the Golden State Warriors.

"We did this off of heart," said Drake. "We did this off of love. We willed this into existence."
The Canadian music star has been ever-present during the Raptors' run to the Finals, and his almost fanatical support has put noses out of joint across the league.
To commemorate the Raptors' momentous win, Drake is also releasing two new songs -- "Omertá" and "Money in the Grave." But for Raptors fans everywhere, this hasn't been an easy journey.
    READ: The first NBA player of Indian descent, who made history in 16 seconds
    Read More

    Long haul

    "We're going to make the NBA proud. We respect the trust that they've charged us with," said John Bitove Jr., president of the yet-to-be-named professional basketball franchise in Toronto back in 1993.
    Established on November 4, 1993 for a then-record expansion fee of $125 million, the Toronto Raptors were the 28th NBA franchise and the second Canadian franchise alongside the Vancouver Grizzlies.
    While the Grizzlies relocated to Memphis, Tennessee in 2001, the Raptors remained in Toronto and for its fans, the team's 2019 success has been a long time coming.
    In the 24 seasons of their existence, the Raptors have made the playoffs 11 times -- a good percentage on face value -- but have only reached the NBA finals once (this season).
    Although they've qualified for the playoffs for the past six seasons, the Raptors have been plagued by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, being knocked out three years in a row by King James.
    Following a 59-win season last season in which the Raptors reached the Eastern Conference finals, coach Dwane Casey -- appointed in 2011 -- was fired, days after being named NBA Coach of the Year.
    Due to the improvement the Raptors made under Casey's stewardship -- they finished with a record of 23-43 in his first season and a record of 59-23 in his final season -- the decision to replace him with his assistant, Nick Nurse, didn't go down well with many.
    However, what General Manager Bobby Webster did in the summer went a long way to rebuilding bridges.
    READ: 'We all have Hoop Dreams'

    New beginnings

    DeMar DeRozan -- who blossomed into a perennial All-Star for the Raptors -- was traded in July 2018 to the San Antonio Spurs for 2014 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.
    As well as acquiring Danny Green from the Spurs and Marc Gasol from the Grizzlies, Nurse entered his first season at the helm with a seriously kitted out team.
    And they didn't disappoint. Leonard and fan-favourite Kyle Lowry were named as All-Stars, Green finished with the fifth highest 3-point percentage in the league and Pascal Siakam developed from an up-and-comer to a flat-out superstar.
    But it was during their playoff run that the Raptors, who receive a lot less media coverage compared to many of their American counterparts, really burst onto the scene.
    From Drake's almost comical reactions on the touchline and ability to get under the skin of MVP-hopeful Giannis Antetokounmpo to Leonard's now-iconic game and series winning shot against the Philadelphia 76ers, the stars seemed to align for the Raptors.
    Kawhi Leonard hits the game winning shot against the Philadelphia 76ers.
    Kawhi Leonard hits the game winning shot against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Canada's team

    There have been clips of viewing parties for the Raptors games all across Canada, and for Tas Melas -- a fan of the Toronto NBA team and co-host of "The Starters" -- the outpouring of support for the Toronto-based team has made him even more proud of being Canadian.
    "Even as somebody who supported team for a long time, I didn't know that this amount of support existed out there," Melas said.
    "More people in Canada watched Game 5 of the NBA finals than every other program this year, including the Super Bowl. It's shocking really.
    "Even though there's been Raptors fan bases online that are so adamant about the team, but for pop up parties to happen from the Prairie provinces to the Atlantic provinces, it's a head-scratcher.
    "It's something which bonds all the cities just like in London, England. I'm sure there are cities in England that aren't really fans of London. And that's the same sort of scenario in Canada.
    Drake cheers on stage as Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the NBA Finals, during a viewing party in Jurassic Park.
    Drake cheers on stage as Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the NBA Finals, during a viewing party in Jurassic Park.
    Journalist Mike Bossetti -- who has covered the Raptors for past four seasons -- echoes Melas' incredulity that the Raptors are now so popular and says that the lack of any other Canadian NBA franchise helps people to unite behind one common goal.
    "Every team in the NBA has a city they represent. The Raptors have a country," he said.
    "It's truly been remarkable to see the entire nation of Canada rally behind just one team. Over 50% of Canada has tuned in to at least one portion of the NBA Finals.
    "Go 15 minutes in America and you might find different fan bases colliding. Up in Canada, there's only one love."

    Starting something new

    The Raptors opponents in the Finals -- the Warriors -- have been the team to beat over the past five seasons, winning the NBA title three times.
    Behind the brilliance of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, "Dub-Nation" have reached the Finals in each o