An MLB player known as the 'Japanese Babe Ruth' made baseball history last night

(CNN) The same night the Toronto Raptors won Canada's first NBA championship, baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani made history of his own.

The Los Angeles Angels' designated hitter batted a single, double, triple and home run all in the same game—what's known in the sport as a "cycle"—and became the first Japanese-born major league r to do it.

Cycle raker, history maker. pic.twitter.com/43Wjni6gzq — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 14, 2019

Ohtani, 24, started backwards with a home run in the first inning, then a double in the third and a triple in the fifth in the away game versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

He clinched it in the top of the seventh inning with a single to right-center field. The Angels won the game 5-3, thanks in no small part to their DH.

It was a thrilling moment in a stale season for the Angels, currently second from the bottom of the American League West standings with 34 wins and 35 losses.