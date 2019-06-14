The Toronto Raptors win their first NBA championship

In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title with a 114-110 Game 6 victory over Golden State on Thursday, June 14. Leonard was named Finals MVP.
Golden State players react as they realize their reign is over late in Game 6. This was the fifth straight season that the Warriors played in the NBA Finals.
Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry celebrates the victory.
Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins battle for a loose ball late in Game 6 as the Raptors led by one and the last few seconds ticked away.
The scramble, after a Stephen Curry missed 3-pointer, led to a timeout called by Golden State's Draymond Green with less than a second to play. The Warriors had no timeouts remaining, however, so they received a technical foul instead.
Curry misses a 3-pointer in the game's final seconds.
Golden State guard Klay Thompson fell awkwardly in the third quarter and twisted his knee. He shot two free throws after the play and then went to the locker room. He did not return to the game after that.
Toronto center Serge Ibaka takes a shot.
Lowry drives to the basket during the first half of Game 6. He had 21 points and six assists by halftime.
Three Raptors defend Stephen Curry in the first half of Game 6.
Golden State fans hold a sign for star forward Kevin Durant, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 5.
Curry rises for a shot during Game 5 on Monday, June 10. Curry had 31 points for the Warriors, who staved off elimination with a 106-105 win in Toronto.
Lowry had a shot to win Game 5 at the buzzer, but it was blocked by Green.
Leonard scores over Thompson during the second half of Game 5.
Durant, playing in his first game since injuring his calf in the Western Conference semifinals, went down in the second quarter of Game 5. He left the game and wouldn't return. Days later, it was confirmed that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon.
Lowry, left, and Marc Gasol double-team Thompson during Game 4 on Friday, June 7. The Raptors frustrated the high-powered Warriors en route to a 105-92 victory.
Toronto guard Fred VanVleet lies on the floor after he was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow in Game 4. One of his teeth was also knocked out.
Curry is surrounded by Raptors during Game 3 on Wednesday, June 5. He scored 47 points, a playoff career-high, but it wasn't enough as the Raptors won 123-109.
Leonard reaches for a loose ball during the first half of Game 3. He finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Thompson, second from right, sat out Game 3 with a hamstring injury. He was one of several Warriors who missed time during the series. Center Kevon Looney fractured cartilage in his chest in Game 2 and didn't return until Game 5. And Durant, of course, missed most of the series.
Leonard rises for a shot during Game 3. This was his first season in Toronto. He was traded in July by the San Antonio Spurs, and he now becomes a free agent.
Warriors fans get ready for Game 3 at Oracle Arena. Next season, the team moves into a new arena in San Francisco.
Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala broke the hearts of Raptors fans with a key 3-pointer late in Game 2. Golden State won 109-104 to even the series at one game apiece.
Former US President Barack Obama waves to the crowd while attending Game 2 in Toronto.
Siakam shoots during Game 1 on Thursday, May 30. Siakam scored a career-high 32 points as the Raptors won 118-109.
VanVleet is fouled by Green during the second half of Game 1.
Rapper Drake, a huge Raptors fan who sits courtside and often jaws with opposing players, celebrates during Game 1. Curry's father, Dell, used to play for the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his jersey.
Cousins tries to block an Ibaka shot during Game 1.
A view of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena before Game 1.