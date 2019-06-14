The Toronto Raptors win their first NBA championship

Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title with a 114-110 Game 6 victory over Golden State on Thursday, June 14. Leonard was named Finals MVP. Hide Caption 1 of 30

Golden State players react as they realize their reign is over late in Game 6. This was the fifth straight season that the Warriors played in the NBA Finals. Hide Caption 2 of 30

Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry celebrates the victory. Hide Caption 3 of 30

Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins battle for a loose ball late in Game 6 as the Raptors led by one and the last few seconds ticked away. Hide Caption 4 of 30

The scramble, after a Stephen Curry missed 3-pointer, led to a timeout called by Golden State's Draymond Green with less than a second to play. The Warriors had no timeouts remaining, however, so they received a technical foul instead. Hide Caption 5 of 30

Curry misses a 3-pointer in the game's final seconds. Hide Caption 6 of 30

Golden State guard Klay Thompson fell awkwardly in the third quarter and twisted his knee. He shot two free throws after the play and then went to the locker room. He did not return to the game after that. Hide Caption 7 of 30

Toronto center Serge Ibaka takes a shot. Hide Caption 8 of 30

Lowry drives to the basket during the first half of Game 6. He had 21 points and six assists by halftime. Hide Caption 9 of 30

Three Raptors defend Stephen Curry in the first half of Game 6. Hide Caption 10 of 30

Golden State fans hold a sign for star forward Kevin Durant, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 5. Hide Caption 11 of 30

Curry rises for a shot during Game 5 on Monday, June 10. Curry had 31 points for the Warriors, who staved off elimination with a 106-105 win in Toronto. Hide Caption 12 of 30

Lowry had a shot to win Game 5 at the buzzer, but it was blocked by Green. Hide Caption 13 of 30

Leonard scores over Thompson during the second half of Game 5. Hide Caption 14 of 30

Durant, playing in his first game since injuring his calf in the Western Conference semifinals, went down in the second quarter of Game 5. He left the game and wouldn't return. Days later, it was confirmed that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon. Hide Caption 15 of 30

Lowry, left, and Marc Gasol double-team Thompson during Game 4 on Friday, June 7. The Raptors frustrated the high-powered Warriors en route to a 105-92 victory. Hide Caption 16 of 30

Toronto guard Fred VanVleet lies on the floor after he was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow in Game 4. One of his teeth was also knocked out. Hide Caption 17 of 30

Curry is surrounded by Raptors during Game 3 on Wednesday, June 5. He scored 47 points, a playoff career-high, but it wasn't enough as the Raptors won 123-109. Hide Caption 18 of 30

Leonard reaches for a loose ball during the first half of Game 3. He finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Hide Caption 19 of 30

Thompson, second from right, sat out Game 3 with a hamstring injury. He was one of several Warriors who missed time during the series. Center Kevon Looney fractured cartilage in his chest in Game 2 and didn't return until Game 5. And Durant, of course, missed most of the series. Hide Caption 20 of 30

Lowry argues with Mark Stevens, a Warriors investor who pushed him in Game 3 after Lowry jumped into the seats for a loose ball. Stevens was fined $500,000 for the altercation and banned from Oracle Arena for a year. Hide Caption 21 of 30

Leonard rises for a shot during Game 3. This was his first season in Toronto. He was traded in July by the San Antonio Spurs, and he now becomes a free agent. Hide Caption 22 of 30

Warriors fans get ready for Game 3 at Oracle Arena. Next season, the team moves into a new arena in San Francisco. Hide Caption 23 of 30

Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala broke the hearts of Raptors fans with a key 3-pointer late in Game 2. Golden State won 109-104 to even the series at one game apiece. Hide Caption 24 of 30

Former US President Barack Obama waves to the crowd while attending Game 2 in Toronto. Hide Caption 25 of 30

Siakam shoots during Game 1 on Thursday, May 30. Siakam scored a career-high 32 points as the Raptors won 118-109. Hide Caption 26 of 30

VanVleet is fouled by Green during the second half of Game 1. Hide Caption 27 of 30

Rapper Drake, a huge Raptors fan who sits courtside and often jaws with opposing players, celebrates during Game 1. Curry's father, Dell, used to play for the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his jersey. Hide Caption 28 of 30

Cousins tries to block an Ibaka shot during Game 1. Hide Caption 29 of 30