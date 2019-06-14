The Toronto Raptors win their first NBA championship

(CNN) The Toronto Raptors became the 2019 NBA champions Thursday night, and they are the first team outside the US to do it.

Thursday's game was tight, going back and forth between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. But the Raptors took the game in the end with a 114-110 for a 4-2 series victory.

The game ended the 2019 championship series and was a first-time win for the Raptors, who made their NBA Finals debut in thei 24th season.

Kawhi Leonard, the All-Star forward Toronto acquired last summer from San Antonio, was named Finals MVP for the second time. Leonard is the third player to win the award with more than one franchise, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.

Raptors point-guard Kyle Lowry and forward Pascal Siakam put up spectacular performances as well, each with 26 points.

