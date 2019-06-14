Breaking News

The Toronto Raptors win their first NBA championship

By Madeline Holcombe and Kendall Trammell, CNN

Updated 12:44 AM ET, Fri June 14, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors celebrates with the Larry O&#39;Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the Golden State Warriors.
Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the Golden State Warriors.

(CNN)The Toronto Raptors became the 2019 NBA champions Thursday night, and they are the first team outside the US to do it.

Thursday's game was tight, going back and forth between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. But the Raptors took the game in the end with a 114-110 for a 4-2 series victory.
The game ended the 2019 championship series and was a first-time win for the Raptors, who made their NBA Finals debut in thei 24th season.
Kawhi Leonard, the All-Star forward Toronto acquired last summer from San Antonio, was named Finals MVP for the second time. Leonard is the third player to win the award with more than one franchise, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.
    Raptors point-guard Kyle Lowry and forward Pascal Siakam put up spectacular performances as well, each with 26 points.
    Read More
    Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title with a 114-110 Game 6 victory over Golden State on Thursday, June 14. Leonard was named Finals MVP.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title with a 114-110 Game 6 victory over Golden State on Thursday, June 14. Leonard was named Finals MVP.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 32
    The Raptors celebrate with the Larry O&#39;Brien Trophy.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    The Raptors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 32
    Golden State players react as they realize their reign is over late in Game 6. This was the fifth straight season that the Warriors played in the NBA Finals.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Golden State players react as they realize their reign is over late in Game 6. This was the fifth straight season that the Warriors played in the NBA Finals.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 32
    Raptors fans celebrate during a viewing party outside Toronto&#39;s Scotiabank Arena.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Raptors fans celebrate during a viewing party outside Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 32
    Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry cherishes the victory.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry cherishes the victory.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 32
    Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins battle for a loose ball late in Game 6 as the Raptors led by one and the last few seconds ticked away.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins battle for a loose ball late in Game 6 as the Raptors led by one and the last few seconds ticked away.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 32
    The scramble, after a Stephen Curry missed 3-pointer, led to a timeout called by Golden State&#39;s Draymond Green with less than a second to play. The Warriors had no timeouts remaining, however, so they received a technical foul instead.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    The scramble, after a Stephen Curry missed 3-pointer, led to a timeout called by Golden State's Draymond Green with less than a second to play. The Warriors had no timeouts remaining, however, so they received a technical foul instead.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 32
    Curry misses a 3-pointer in the game&#39;s final seconds.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Curry misses a 3-pointer in the game's final seconds.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 32
    Golden State guard Klay Thompson fell awkwardly in the third quarter and twisted his knee. He shot two free throws after the play and then went to the locker room. He did not return to the game after that.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Golden State guard Klay Thompson fell awkwardly in the third quarter and twisted his knee. He shot two free throws after the play and then went to the locker room. He did not return to the game after that.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 32
    Toronto center Serge Ibaka takes a shot.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Toronto center Serge Ibaka takes a shot.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 32
    Lowry drives to the basket during the first half of Game 6. He had 21 points and six assists by halftime.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Lowry drives to the basket during the first half of Game 6. He had 21 points and six assists by halftime.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 32
    Three Raptors defend Stephen Curry in the first half of Game 6.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Three Raptors defend Stephen Curry in the first half of Game 6.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 32
    Golden State fans hold a sign for star forward Kevin Durant, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 5.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Golden State fans hold a sign for star forward Kevin Durant, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 5.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 32
    Curry rises for a shot during Game 5 on Monday, June 10. Curry had 31 points for the Warriors, who staved off elimination with a 106-105 win in Toronto.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Curry rises for a shot during Game 5 on Monday, June 10. Curry had 31 points for the Warriors, who staved off elimination with a 106-105 win in Toronto.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 32
    Lowry had a shot to win Game 5 at the buzzer, but it was blocked by Green.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Lowry had a shot to win Game 5 at the buzzer, but it was blocked by Green.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 32
    Leonard scores over Thompson during the second half of Game 5.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Leonard scores over Thompson during the second half of Game 5.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 32
    Durant, playing in his first game since injuring his calf in the Western Conference semifinals, went down in the second quarter of Game 5. He left the game and wouldn&#39;t return. Days later, it was confirmed that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Durant, playing in his first game since injuring his calf in the Western Conference semifinals, went down in the second quarter of Game 5. He left the game and wouldn't return. Days later, it was confirmed that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 32
    Lowry, left, and Marc Gasol double-team Thompson during Game 4 on Friday, June 7. The Raptors frustrated the high-powered Warriors en route to a 105-92 victory.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Lowry, left, and Marc Gasol double-team Thompson during Game 4 on Friday, June 7. The Raptors frustrated the high-powered Warriors en route to a 105-92 victory.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 32
    Toronto guard Fred VanVleet lies on the floor after he was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow in Game 4. One of his teeth was also knocked out.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Toronto guard Fred VanVleet lies on the floor after he was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow in Game 4. One of his teeth was also knocked out.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 32
    Curry is surrounded by Raptors during Game 3 on Wednesday, June 5. He scored 47 points, a playoff career-high, but it wasn&#39;t enough as the Raptors won 123-109.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Curry is surrounded by Raptors during Game 3 on Wednesday, June 5. He scored 47 points, a playoff career-high, but it wasn't enough as the Raptors won 123-109.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 32
    Leonard reaches for a loose ball during the first half of Game 3. He finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Leonard reaches for a loose ball during the first half of Game 3. He finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 32
    Thompson, second from right, sat out Game 3 with a hamstring injury. He was one of several Warriors who missed time during the series. Center Kevon Looney fractured cartilage in his chest in Game 2 and didn&#39;t return until Game 5. And Durant, of course, missed most of the series.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Thompson, second from right, sat out Game 3 with a hamstring injury. He was one of several Warriors who missed time during the series. Center Kevon Looney fractured cartilage in his chest in Game 2 and didn't return until Game 5. And Durant, of course, missed most of the series.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 32
    Lowry argues with Mark Stevens, a Warriors investor who pushed him in Game 3 after Lowry jumped into the seats for a loose ball. Stevens was fined $500,000 for &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/06/sport/kyle-lowry-pushed-by-warriors-investor-mark-stevens-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the altercation&lt;/a&gt; and banned from Oracle Arena for a year.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Lowry argues with Mark Stevens, a Warriors investor who pushed him in Game 3 after Lowry jumped into the seats for a loose ball. Stevens was fined $500,000 for the altercation and banned from Oracle Arena for a year.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 32
    Leonard rises for a shot during Game 3. This was his first season in Toronto. He was traded in July by the San Antonio Spurs, and he now becomes a free agent.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Leonard rises for a shot during Game 3. This was his first season in Toronto. He was traded in July by the San Antonio Spurs, and he now becomes a free agent.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 32
    Warriors fans get ready for Game 3 at Oracle Arena. Next season, the team moves into a new arena in San Francisco.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Warriors fans get ready for Game 3 at Oracle Arena. Next season, the team moves into a new arena in San Francisco.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 32
    Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala broke the hearts of Raptors fans with a key 3-pointer late in Game 2. Golden State won 109-104 to even the series at one game apiece.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala broke the hearts of Raptors fans with a key 3-pointer late in Game 2. Golden State won 109-104 to even the series at one game apiece.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 32
    Former US President Barack Obama waves to the crowd while attending Game 2 in Toronto.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Former US President Barack Obama waves to the crowd while attending Game 2 in Toronto.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 32
    Siakam shoots during Game 1 on Thursday, May 30. Siakam scored a career-high 32 points as the Raptors won 118-109.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Siakam shoots during Game 1 on Thursday, May 30. Siakam scored a career-high 32 points as the Raptors won 118-109.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 32
    VanVleet is fouled by Green during the second half of Game 1.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    VanVleet is fouled by Green during the second half of Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 32
    Rapper Drake, a huge Raptors fan who sits courtside and often jaws with opposing players, celebrates during Game 1. Curry&#39;s father, Dell, used to play for the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his jersey.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Rapper Drake, a huge Raptors fan who sits courtside and often jaws with opposing players, celebrates during Game 1. Curry's father, Dell, used to play for the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his jersey.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 32
    Cousins tries to block an Ibaka shot during Game 1.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    Cousins tries to block an Ibaka shot during Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 32
    A view of Toronto&#39;s Scotiabank Arena before Game 1.
    Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
    A view of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena before Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 32
    34 nba finals 2019NBA final 090612 NBA final 0535 nba finals 20190612 NBA final 0633 nba finals 20190612 NBA final 0232 nba finals 201930 nba finals 201931 nba finals 201928 nba finals 201927 nba finals 201926 nba finals 201922 nba finals 201924 nba finals 201923 nba finals 201920 nba finals 201902 nba finals 201903 nba finals 201904 nba finals 201905 nba finals 201906 nba finals 201907 nba finals 201908 nba finals 201909 nba finals 2019 RESTRICTED10 nba finals 2019 RESTRICTED11 nba finals 2019 RESTRICTED25 nba finals 2019 RESTRICTED12 nba finals 201918 nba finals 201915 nba finals 201916 nba finals 2019
    For the Golden State Warriors, it was a must-win battle at home at Oracle Arena in Oakland, where they were the defending champs are aiming for their third title in a row and fourth in the last five years.
      The Warriors suffered a loss with Klay Thompson injuring his knee and leaving the stadium on crutches. It was all too familiar for the Warriors. The team was playing without two-time NBA Finals MVP, Kevin Durant, who in Game 5 of the NBA Finals was helped off the court after suffering an Achilles injury, while his team went on to win the game 106-105.
      It was the last ever game for the Warriors at Oracle Arena, 47 years after its opening as the Oakland Coliseum. The team will move next season to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

      CNN's Homero De la Fuente contributed to this report.