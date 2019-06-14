Breaking News

The Toronto Raptors win their first NBA championship

By Madeline Holcombe and Kendall Trammell, CNN

Updated 12:10 AM ET, Fri June 14, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Golden State Warriors&#39; Stephen Curry dribbles against Toronto Raptors&#39; Fred VanVleet during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry dribbles against Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

(CNN)The Toronto Raptors are the 2019 NBA champions.

Thursday's game was tight, going back and forth between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. But the Raptors took the game in the end with a 114-110 victory.
The game ended the 2019 championship series and was a first-time win for the Raptors, who made their NBA Finals debut in the 24th season.
Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title with a 114-110 Game 6 victory over Golden State on Thursday, June 14. Leonard was named Finals MVP.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title with a 114-110 Game 6 victory over Golden State on Thursday, June 14. Leonard was named Finals MVP.
Hide Caption
1 of 32
The Raptors celebrate with the Larry O&#39;Brien Trophy.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
The Raptors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Hide Caption
2 of 32
Golden State players react as they realize their reign is over late in Game 6. This was the fifth straight season that the Warriors played in the NBA Finals.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Golden State players react as they realize their reign is over late in Game 6. This was the fifth straight season that the Warriors played in the NBA Finals.
Hide Caption
3 of 32
Raptors fans celebrate during a viewing party outside Toronto&#39;s Scotiabank Arena.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Raptors fans celebrate during a viewing party outside Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.
Hide Caption
4 of 32
Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry cherishes the victory.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry cherishes the victory.
Hide Caption
5 of 32
Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins battle for a loose ball late in Game 6 as the Raptors led by one and the last few seconds ticked away.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins battle for a loose ball late in Game 6 as the Raptors led by one and the last few seconds ticked away.
Hide Caption
6 of 32
The scramble, after a Stephen Curry missed 3-pointer, led to a timeout called by Golden State&#39;s Draymond Green with less than a second to play. The Warriors had no timeouts remaining, however, so they received a technical foul instead.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
The scramble, after a Stephen Curry missed 3-pointer, led to a timeout called by Golden State's Draymond Green with less than a second to play. The Warriors had no timeouts remaining, however, so they received a technical foul instead.
Hide Caption
7 of 32
Curry misses a 3-pointer in the game&#39;s final seconds.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Curry misses a 3-pointer in the game's final seconds.
Hide Caption
8 of 32
Golden State guard Klay Thompson fell awkwardly in the third quarter and twisted his knee. He shot two free throws after the play and then went to the locker room. He did not return to the game after that.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Golden State guard Klay Thompson fell awkwardly in the third quarter and twisted his knee. He shot two free throws after the play and then went to the locker room. He did not return to the game after that.
Hide Caption
9 of 32
Toronto center Serge Ibaka takes a shot.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Toronto center Serge Ibaka takes a shot.
Hide Caption
10 of 32
Lowry drives to the basket during the first half of Game 6. He had 21 points and six assists by halftime.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Lowry drives to the basket during the first half of Game 6. He had 21 points and six assists by halftime.
Hide Caption
11 of 32
Three Raptors defend Stephen Curry in the first half of Game 6.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Three Raptors defend Stephen Curry in the first half of Game 6.
Hide Caption
12 of 32
Golden State fans hold a sign for star forward Kevin Durant, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 5.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Golden State fans hold a sign for star forward Kevin Durant, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 5.
Hide Caption
13 of 32
Curry rises for a shot during Game 5 on Monday, June 10. Curry had 31 points for the Warriors, who staved off elimination with a 106-105 win in Toronto.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Curry rises for a shot during Game 5 on Monday, June 10. Curry had 31 points for the Warriors, who staved off elimination with a 106-105 win in Toronto.
Hide Caption
14 of 32
Lowry had a shot to win Game 5 at the buzzer, but it was blocked by Green.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Lowry had a shot to win Game 5 at the buzzer, but it was blocked by Green.
Hide Caption
15 of 32
Leonard scores over Thompson during the second half of Game 5.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Leonard scores over Thompson during the second half of Game 5.
Hide Caption
16 of 32
Durant, playing in his first game since injuring his calf in the Western Conference semifinals, went down in the second quarter of Game 5. He left the game and wouldn&#39;t return. Days later, it was confirmed that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Durant, playing in his first game since injuring his calf in the Western Conference semifinals, went down in the second quarter of Game 5. He left the game and wouldn't return. Days later, it was confirmed that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon.
Hide Caption
17 of 32
Lowry, left, and Marc Gasol double-team Thompson during Game 4 on Friday, June 7. The Raptors frustrated the high-powered Warriors en route to a 105-92 victory.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Lowry, left, and Marc Gasol double-team Thompson during Game 4 on Friday, June 7. The Raptors frustrated the high-powered Warriors en route to a 105-92 victory.
Hide Caption
18 of 32
Toronto guard Fred VanVleet lies on the floor after he was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow in Game 4. One of his teeth was also knocked out.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Toronto guard Fred VanVleet lies on the floor after he was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow in Game 4. One of his teeth was also knocked out.
Hide Caption
19 of 32
Curry is surrounded by Raptors during Game 3 on Wednesday, June 5. He scored 47 points, a playoff career-high, but it wasn&#39;t enough as the Raptors won 123-109.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Curry is surrounded by Raptors during Game 3 on Wednesday, June 5. He scored 47 points, a playoff career-high, but it wasn't enough as the Raptors won 123-109.
Hide Caption
20 of 32
Leonard reaches for a loose ball during the first half of Game 3. He finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Leonard reaches for a loose ball during the first half of Game 3. He finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Hide Caption
21 of 32
Thompson, second from right, sat out Game 3 with a hamstring injury. He was one of several Warriors who missed time during the series. Center Kevon Looney fractured cartilage in his chest in Game 2 and didn&#39;t return until Game 5. And Durant, of course, missed most of the series.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Thompson, second from right, sat out Game 3 with a hamstring injury. He was one of several Warriors who missed time during the series. Center Kevon Looney fractured cartilage in his chest in Game 2 and didn't return until Game 5. And Durant, of course, missed most of the series.
Hide Caption
22 of 32
Lowry argues with Mark Stevens, a Warriors investor who pushed him in Game 3 after Lowry jumped into the seats for a loose ball. Stevens was fined $500,000 for &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/06/sport/kyle-lowry-pushed-by-warriors-investor-mark-stevens-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the altercation&lt;/a&gt; and banned from Oracle Arena for a year.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Lowry argues with Mark Stevens, a Warriors investor who pushed him in Game 3 after Lowry jumped into the seats for a loose ball. Stevens was fined $500,000 for the altercation and banned from Oracle Arena for a year.
Hide Caption
23 of 32
Leonard rises for a shot during Game 3. This was his first season in Toronto. He was traded in July by the San Antonio Spurs, and he now becomes a free agent.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Leonard rises for a shot during Game 3. This was his first season in Toronto. He was traded in July by the San Antonio Spurs, and he now becomes a free agent.
Hide Caption
24 of 32
Warriors fans get ready for Game 3 at Oracle Arena. Next season, the team moves into a new arena in San Francisco.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Warriors fans get ready for Game 3 at Oracle Arena. Next season, the team moves into a new arena in San Francisco.
Hide Caption
25 of 32
Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala broke the hearts of Raptors fans with a key 3-pointer late in Game 2. Golden State won 109-104 to even the series at one game apiece.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala broke the hearts of Raptors fans with a key 3-pointer late in Game 2. Golden State won 109-104 to even the series at one game apiece.
Hide Caption
26 of 32
Former US President Barack Obama waves to the crowd while attending Game 2 in Toronto.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Former US President Barack Obama waves to the crowd while attending Game 2 in Toronto.
Hide Caption
27 of 32
Siakam shoots during Game 1 on Thursday, May 30. Siakam scored a career-high 32 points as the Raptors won 118-109.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Siakam shoots during Game 1 on Thursday, May 30. Siakam scored a career-high 32 points as the Raptors won 118-109.
Hide Caption
28 of 32
VanVleet is fouled by Green during the second half of Game 1.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
VanVleet is fouled by Green during the second half of Game 1.
Hide Caption
29 of 32
Rapper Drake, a huge Raptors fan who sits courtside and often jaws with opposing players, celebrates during Game 1. Curry&#39;s father, Dell, used to play for the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his jersey.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Rapper Drake, a huge Raptors fan who sits courtside and often jaws with opposing players, celebrates during Game 1. Curry's father, Dell, used to play for the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his jersey.
Hide Caption
30 of 32
Cousins tries to block an Ibaka shot during Game 1.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
Cousins tries to block an Ibaka shot during Game 1.
Hide Caption
31 of 32
A view of Toronto&#39;s Scotiabank Arena before Game 1.
Photos: In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title
A view of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena before Game 1.
Hide Caption
32 of 32
34 nba finals 2019NBA final 090612 NBA final 0535 nba finals 20190612 NBA final 0633 nba finals 20190612 NBA final 0232 nba finals 201930 nba finals 201931 nba finals 201928 nba finals 201927 nba finals 201926 nba finals 201922 nba finals 201924 nba finals 201923 nba finals 201920 nba finals 201902 nba finals 201903 nba finals 201904 nba finals 201905 nba finals 201906 nba finals 201907 nba finals 201908 nba finals 201909 nba finals 2019 RESTRICTED10 nba finals 2019 RESTRICTED11 nba finals 2019 RESTRICTED25 nba finals 2019 RESTRICTED12 nba finals 201918 nba finals 201915 nba finals 201916 nba finals 2019
For the Golden State Warriors, it was a must-win battle at home at Oracle Arena in Oakland, where they were the defending champs are aiming for their third title in a row and fourth in the last five years.
    The Warriors suffered a loss with Klay Thompson injuring his knee and leaving the stadium on crutches. It was all too familiar for the Warriors. In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP with the Warriors, was helped off the court after suffering an Achilles injury, while his team went on to win the game 106-105.