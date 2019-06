DC may review Trump hotel's liquor license over challenge to President's 'good character'

Washington (CNN) Washington's Alcoholic Beverage Control Board opened the door this week to hearing a challenge to President Donald Trump's liquor license at his Washington hotel over claims that he doesn't meet the city's "good character" requirements.

The board on Wednesday issued an order denying the Trump International Hotel's motion to dismiss a "protest" from a group consisting of an attorney, two former judges and a handful of religious leaders who assert that Trump is not of "good character" and therefore should not be able to sell alcoholic beverages in Washington.

The group is citing a DC regulation that says a liquor license owner must be "of good character and generally fit for the responsibilities of licensure." Trump, they say, remains an owner of the hotel, though he has handed over day to day management to his sons while in office.

Wednesday's decision is a victory for the group, whose earlier protest against the hotel was rebuffed by the board last year when the panel said that objections to liquor licenses can only be submitted when a license is up for renewal.

Hoping for a round two this year, the group submitted another request using many of the same examples it did in 2018 to assert that the President is not of "good character" and therefore should not hold a liquor license.

