Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's announcement on "Fox and Friends" Friday morning that Tom Homan would be his new "border czar" appears to have been premature.

Homan, a Fox News contributor, was caught by surprise by the announcement, according to a source familiar.

A senior White House official acknowledges the details of a position are still being worked out and conversations are ongoing. The official conceded the President's announcement was made before plans were finalized.

During a nearly hour-long interview on "Fox and Friends" Friday morning, Trump said the former acting Immigration and Customs director will be "a border czar."

"Tom Homan's coming back," Trump said, acknowledging that the news was supposed to be announced next week.

Read More