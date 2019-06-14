Breaking News

Who gets to tango with Biden? And 27 other headlines from the week that was

By Lauren Dezenski, CNN

Updated 7:31 PM ET, Fri June 14, 2019

Washington (CNN)Despite not exactly crossing paths in Iowa, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden went as close to toe-to-toe as they could get this week.

Trump and the Democratic front-runner (for now) jabbed at each other as they crisscrossed the Hawkeye State on the same day, making their cases to the early-state voters. But we still have a long way to go until the Iowa caucuses (234 days, to be exact) and there's an entire field of Democrats eager to test their mettle against Trump -- and Biden.
And now we know which nine of them will get to debate the former vice president on camera in the first debate of the 2020 cycle: Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Eric Swalwell, Andrew Yang and John Hickenlooper. (The remaining 10 who qualified for the debates will face off the night before).

Meanwhile, at the White House, an independent group recommended Kellyanne Conway be fired over repeated violations of the Hatch Act (which prohibits engaging in partisan political activity while working for the administration). Neither Trump nor Conway is interested in taking that recommendation.
    And Sarah Sanders, the longest standing press secretary of the Trump White House, is leaving her post at the end of the month. Trump thanked Sanders in a tweet -- and encouraged her to run for governor of Arkansas.
    The Point: In the first debate later this month, Biden will finally be fully in the fray with (some of) his fellow Democrats after successfully avoiding them thus far.
    And now, the week in 27 headlines.
