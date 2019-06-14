5,200 people in ICE custody quarantined for exposure to mumps or chicken pox

Washington (CNN) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed 5,200 adult immigrants in quarantine after being exposed to mumps or chicken pox, the agency says.

ICE has recorded cases of either mumps or chicken pox in 39 immigrant detention centers nationwide, and ICE official tells CNN.

Of the 5,200 detainees in quarantine across those centers, around 4,200 are for exposure to mumps. Around 800 were exposed to chicken pox and 100 have been exposed to both.

Just because individuals are quarantined doesn't mean they have the mumps, but they've at least been exposed to it. From September 2018 to June 13, 297 people in ICE custody had confirmed cases of mumps, proven by blood test.

