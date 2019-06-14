Trump tours new Marine One to-be: VH 92 helicopter

Washington (CNN) Longtime aviation enthusiast President Donald Trump toured the new Presidential VH 92 helicopter on the White House South Lawn Friday.

The VH 92 helicopter, which will be placed in service in 2020, made a practice landing on the South Lawn Friday morning.

The tour was closed to press, the helicopter departing White House grounds toward the Washington Monument and past the Jefferson Memorial later Friday.

Earlier this week, the Navy awarded a $542 million contract for six new helicopters to Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, a Lockheed Martin company. The contract also includes interim contractor support, initial spares, support equipment and system parts replenishment, according to the Defense Department.

