Appeals court says Trump admin cannot block unaccompanied migrant minors in custody from access to abortions

Washington (CNN) A federal appeals court in Washington, DC, Friday said the Trump administration cannot block pregnant unaccompanied migrant minors in federal custody from access to abortions.

"The policy functions as an across the board ban on access to abortion," a panel for the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit wrote

"Under binding Supreme Court precedent, a person has a constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy before viability and the government cannot unduly burden her decision," the ruling added.

A lower court had issued a preliminary injunction. Friday's federal appeals court action upholds it, holding that lawyers for Doe and other challengers are likely to succeed on the merits of their claim.

In March 2017, the Office Of Refugee Resettlement announced that shelters are "prohibited from taking any action that facilitates an abortion without direction and approval from the Director" Scott Lloyd. Lloyd denied every abortion request presented to him during his tenure.

