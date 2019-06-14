Appeals court says Trump admin cannot block unaccompanied migrant minors in custody from access to abortions

Washington (CNN)A federal appeals court in Washington, DC, Friday said the Trump administration cannot block pregnant unaccompanied migrant minors in federal custody from access to abortions.
"The policy functions as an across the board ban on access to abortion," a panel for the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit wrote.
"Under binding Supreme Court precedent, a person has a constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy before viability and the government cannot unduly burden her decision," the ruling added.
A lower court had issued a preliminary injunction. Friday's federal appeals court action upholds it, holding that lawyers for Doe and other challengers are likely to succeed on the merits of their claim.
In March 2017, the Office Of Refugee Resettlement announced that shelters are "prohibited from taking any action that facilitates an abortion without direction and approval from the Director" Scott Lloyd. Lloyd denied every abortion request presented to him during his tenure.
A minor who is released to a sponsor is no longer subject too the ban and it does not apply to unaccompanied minors who turn 18 and are then transferred to Department of Homeland Security custody. DHS allows a pregnant woman in its custody to obtain an abortion.
Four plaintiffs brought the case, including the lead plaintiff known in court papers as "Jane Doe," who was apprehended at the border when she was 17 and placed in a shelter in Texas. She had obtained private funding and arranged for her own transportation but she was blocked per Lloyd's instruction. She was eventually able to obtain the abortion once court stepped in.