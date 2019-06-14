How did the NYT's Kevin Roose crack YouTube's algorithm? By watching a YouTube video

New York (CNN Business) New York Times journalist Kevin Roose's investigation into YouTube's artificial intelligence started because it was the platform mentioned most frequently when he asked online extremists questions about how they were radicalized.

"They kept just saying YouTube, and over and over again I heard stories about people who went to YouTube to watch gaming videos or sports videos or politics videos and ended up getting pulled into this universe of far-right people," Roose said.

Roose knew that A.I. was the "the core of YouTube and no one knows how it works." But when he took his questions to YouTube, he noticed that the company's executives were "cagey about this whole rabbit hole effect," Roose said, using the term that describes a recommendation algorithm that keeps users engaged for as long as possible.

So how did Roose eventually crack the code on a practice that is largely shrouded in secrecy? The answer is simple and a little ironic: by watching a YouTube video.

"It was really, really powerful and I think it was just sitting out there on some obscure university YouTube," he said.

