Quicken Loans settles with Federal Housing Authority in fraudulent lending case

New York (CNN Business) The Justice Department on Friday dismissed a lawsuit against Quicken Loans, after the company agreed to a $32.5 million settlement with the United States government. The agreement resolved a years-long dispute over the company's participation in a Federal Housing Administration lending program.

Quicken Loans did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement. Of the settlement funds, $25.5 million will go to recouping government losses, with another $7 million designated as interest on that amount, according to a statement Friday from a mediator who worked on the case, Judge Gerald Rosen.

"We have always been proud of our growing participation in the FHA program," Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in the statement. "Now that this dispute is behind us, we look forward to cultivating and expanding our relationship with both FHA and HUD so that we can increase Americans' access to home financing and home ownership."

The FHA, a government agency, insures mortgages to help banks lend to borrowers who might not be able to get loans otherwise. As a lending partner in the program, Quicken Loans was required to certify that borrowers met certain criteria that would lower risk of default. Instead, the government claimed, the company used inaccurate income statements and other tactics to approve unqualified borrowers.

