UK Ebola patient Pauline Cafferkey gives birth to twins

(CNN) A Scottish nurse who fought off Ebola has given birth to twins, telling those who have suffered that "there is a future" after the disease.

Pauline Cafferkey, 43, delivered two boys in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday.

She became ill with the viral disease in 2014, during the epidemic that killed tens of thousands of people in West Africa.

After spending weeks in an isolation unit, Cafferkey was cleared of the disease, but she has been readmitted to hospital on a number of occasions since.

"I would like to thank all the wonderful NHS staff who have helped me since I became ill in 2014 right through to having my babies this week," Cafferkey said in a statement.

