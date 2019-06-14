17 staffers in this medical center unit are all expecting. Yes, 17!

(CNN) At first, Hillary Slusser thought she had the flu.

She hadn't been feeling well for a couple weeks but, after getting really sick at work, she went home and took not one, but three pregnancy tests. Just to be sure.

Long story short, she was pregnant. But she wasn't the only one.

14 nurses, two doctors and one social worker are all expecting

Before Slusser had even publicly announced her pregnancy, her friend and fellow nurse in the Emergency Department at Vanderbilt University's medical center posted her sonogram online.

