In bid to stop teen execution, Austria moves to shut Saudi-founded faith center

(CNN) Austria's government plans to shut down a Saudi Arabian-founded center for religious dialogue in Vienna in an attempt to prevent the execution of teenager Murtaja Qureiris.

Qureiris, who was 13 when he was arrested after taking part in a bike protest during the 2011 Arab Spring, is now facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia after being held for almost four years in pre-trial detention, as detailed in an exclusive CNN report

Austria's Parliament passed a resolution Wednesday, which said it will "use all political and diplomatic means available to prevent the execution" of the teenager by quitting the treaty in which the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Inter-religious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) is based.

Austria's Foreign Ministry told CNN that it is assessing "the legally necessary steps and (preparing) the implementation process."

The motion also calls for the withdrawal from the present agreement, which established the intergovernmental organization in Vienna, and for the release of Qureiris, who is now 18 years old.

