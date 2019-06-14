From Woody to Buzz, and of course Forky, here's your guide to the best 'Toy Story 4' merch

Story highlights Here's your ultimate guide for all things "Toy Story 4"

We clawed through all the toys, home decor, tech accessories and clothing to find the most out-of-this-world items

Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Bo Peep and the rest of the Toy Story gang are getting back together for "Toy Story 4." There are plenty of new products alongside the film's release on June 21. Toys, home goods, posters, clothing and more are hitting shelves. And new comer Forky, yes a customized spork, is arriving in many forms.

So you can expect the whole gang (Buzz, Woody, Jessie Bo Peep, Duke Caboom, Combat Karl, Forky, Hamm, Rex, the Aliens, and many others) to go on quite the adventure in "Toy Story 4." But you can also rewatch "Toy Story," "Toy Story 2" and "Toy Story 3" to prep for the fourth in the series. Plus, you can buy tickets from Fandango in advance of the release of "Toy Story 4" on June 21.

We've scouted the new products and have outlined our favorites from several categories, such as toys, home goods and clothing.

Toys

Get a Buzz, Woody, Ducky and Bunny mini figures in this four pack. ($13.49, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

The Imaginext Buzz Bot has a removable space shuttle and can transform into a giant robot for Buzz. ($49.44; amazon.com)

You'll be operating to infinity and beyond with Buzz Lightyear Operation. ($19.82; amazon.com)

Display your love for space with this floating Buzz Lightyear Funko Pop! ($10.99; amazon.com)

This RV opens into a full playset, complete with Buzz and Jessie. ($31.49, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

It doesn't come with his motorbike, but this Duke Caboom Funko Pop! Is holding a helmet. ($8.78, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

This wind up Slinky Dog will walk on its own. ($7; amazon.com)

Funko Pop! Didn't forget about Forky either. ($8.78, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

This miniature Hamm Shufflerz will dance and swing his way to you. ($12.95; shopdisney.com)

Score a Woody and Bullseye figure in this adventure pack. ($20; amazon.com)

Get the gang together and play Toy Story themed Uno. ($5.99; amazon.com)

This Buzz Lightyear themed Mr. Potato Head comes complete with a space suit. ($6.99; amazon.com)

This Woody Funko Pop! comes with a lasso. ($8.78, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

This Funko Mystery Mini Box will have you guessing. ($6.99; amazon.com)

Yes, Barbie is in "Toy Story 4." The official figure is sporting an '80s look. ($14.39, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Complete with over 30 sayings, this 16-inch Woody figure features a pull string on his back. ($29.84; walmart.com)

Hot Wheels is going all in on "Toy Story 4" with a variety of themed cars in this six pack. ($23.99; amazon.com)

Forky, the latest character in "Toy Story 4," who happens to be a spork, almost comes to life in this moving figure. ($27.99, originally $39.66; amazon.com)

You'll likely be eternally grateful with this Alien Funko Pop! ($8.78, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

This classic board game is getting a Toy Story twist. ($19.82; amazon.com)

The Ultimate Walking Buzz Lightyear might be the ultimate toy. This space ranger has tons of sayings and can move on his own. ($22.49, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Tech accessories

Communicate like a space ranger with these walkie-talkies. ($16.88, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Any fan of Hamm will love this Pop Socket. ($15; popsockets.com)

See Buzz Lightyear in action with Pop Socket. ($15; popsockets.com)

Rock the "Toy Story 4" original artwork with the iPhone case. ($54.95; shopdisney.com)

Protect your laptop with this customizable sleeve. ($62.95; shopdisney.com)

Protect your iPhone 7 Plus or 8 Plus with this stylish Buzz and Woody themed case. ($54.95; otterbox.com)

You'll be eternally grateful with this Toy Story Alien Pop Socket ($15; popsockets.com)

Show off your love for Pizza Planet with this Pop Socket. ($15; popsockets.com)

Join Woody's roundup with this Pop Socket. ($15; popsockets.com)

Rock out with these Bo Peep themed headphones. ($15.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Clothing and home goods

A soft T-shirt featuring an old favorite character and a new character just waiting to steal your heart ($19.99; amazon.com)

Your kids will love this "Toy Story 4" varsity Jacket ($34.95; disney.com)

These playful leggings feature all your favorite characters ($39.99; disney.com)

You'll love this classic Toy Story tee ($22.99; amazon.com)

This towel features Woody and Buzz. ($17.98; amazon.com)

These leggings feature the classic Toy Story Luxo Ball. ($39.99; shopdisney.com)

Carry all your things in this mini backpack by Loungefly ($70; amazon.com)

Wear a legend with this Duke Caboom shirt. ($19.99; amazon.com)

The perfect pair of shorts to wear while binge watching the entire Toy Story series. ($7, originally $9.46; walmart.com)

Score decals featuring Rex, Woody, Bullseye, Jessie, Buzz and others. ($12.04, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Show some Pizza Planet love with these cozy slippers ($16.98; walmart.com)

Choose from a variety of colors and let everyone around you know you were born in the best decade ($22.99; amazon.com).

Howdy! Be the best dressed in the west with this Sheriff Woody denim vest. ($26.94, originally $44.90; hottopic.com)

Display your love for Woody, Buzz, Rex and Forky with this graphic tee. ($22; nordstrom.com)

Matching PJ's for the whole family? Look no further ($44; hannaanderson.com)

This 10-ounce tumbler features many members of the Toy Story crew. ($18.54; amazon.com)

Show some love for Ducky and Bunny with these themed slippers. ($16.95; shopdisney.com)

This Woody themed wall decal pack is perfect for any cowboy or cowgirl. ($21.54, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

