Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Learn about Melania Trump's life out of the public eye, Google executive's job creation tour, and NASA's massive moon landing budget. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
A weapons arsenal, 'highly suspicious' contact with Chinese officials and a luxurious lifestyle raised red flags about this US Customs supervisor.
First Lady Melania Trump has spent much of her husband's time in office out of the public eye. She has gone about the role of being the country's first spouse in a markedly different way than other modern first ladies.
From the FIFA Women's World Cup in France to the 100th anniversary of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, there are plenty of milestone activities to be a part of this summer.
A commercial pilot shares his opinion on helicopter safety after a copter crashed in Manhattan this week.
The Royal Ascot, which is one of the highlights of the British summer social season, starts next week. Take a look at some of the fashions worn throughout the history of this popular horse race.
As politicians and regulators in Washington, DC, eye Google's vast power, top execs at the company are making a series of public appearances in America's heartland to highlight its role as a job creator far outside Silicon Valley.
Taking astronauts back to the moon by 2024 is something NASA has talked about for months, but it comes with a hefty price tag.