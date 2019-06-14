(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- The matchups for the first 2020 Democratic presidential debates were announced. See the lineup here.
-- President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for Thursday's attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
-- Trump weighed in on who might replace outgoing press secretary Sarah Sanders. He also said he would not fire his adviser Kellyanne Conway, despite the US Office of Special Counsel's recommendation that she be removed.
-- Nine people have been charged as accomplices in the David Ortiz shooting. Adding more mystery to the case, the man accused of shooting the baseball legend says he was targeting someone else.
-- 5,200 people in ICE custody were quarantined for exposure to mumps or chicken pox.
-- A baby boy cut from his mother's womb during a brutal attack in April has died.
-- Employees literally turned their backs on Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue over being relocated to Kansas City.
-- For the first time, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reacted to looming US antitrust probes.
-- The body of a 7-year-old believed to be from India was found in the Arizona desert.
-- The latest in cannabusiness: Colorado officially made more than $1 billion from pot sales.
-- Drake celebrated Toronto's NBA title with an epic announcement, and Jeremy Lin became the first Asian American to be crowned an NBA champ.