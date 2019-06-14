Kenyan MP arrested, accused of slapping female colleague

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) Kenyan Member of Parliament, Rashid Kassim, has been arrested after being accused of causing "actual bodily harm" to his female colleague, the Kenyan Police Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

In a video circulating on social media, MP Fatuma Gedi said she was walking out of the Parliament in Nairobi Thursday morning, when she met Kassim, who she says confronted her over why she did not allocate money to his constituency.

Gedi said after explaining her position, she was told she was "stupid" and was struck several times in the mouth and jaw. "And then he hit me, he punched me here," Gedi said, gesturing towards her mouth. "And then again, and I was shocked."

MP Sabina Chege is the Muranga County Women's Representative and said she was a witness to the alleged assault.

She told CNN on Friday, "Mr. Rashid was complaining about funds allocation for his constituency by Hon. Fatuma Gedi who sits on the budget committee, she told him the issue was before the public participation committee of which Rashid never attended."

