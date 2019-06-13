Photos: The week in 33 photos Outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hugs US President Donald Trump, after the surprise announcement that Sanders would be leaving her position at the White House. Hide Caption 1 of 33

Police officers fire tear gas into the crowd during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, on Wednesday, June 12. On Sunday, June 9, more than 1 million protesters took to the streets to protest against the bill , which critics say will leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offenses, and undermine the city's semi-autonomous legal system.

FealGood Foundation co-founder John Feal hugs former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, June 11. Stewart, who has been a consistent advocate for the first responders on 9/11, delivered an emotional statement in favor of the reauthorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund . The fund provides financial assistance to responders, victims and their families who require medical care related to health issues they suffered in the aftermath of 9/11 terrorist attacks. The former "Daily Show" host gave a blistering condemnation of the apparent lack of attendance by House members.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, shares a laugh with his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, while their children, from left, Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, June 8. The annual celebration marks Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for more than 260 years.

Smoke and fire rise from an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, on Thursday, June 13. Two tankers were apparently attacked on Thursday, less than a month after four other ships were struck in the region. All crew members were evacuated and were safe, according to the owners of the two ships. In a press conference later that day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Iran was responsible for the attacks.

Donald Trump Jr. leaves a closed-door interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, on Wednesday, June 12. According to a source, Trump Jr. told the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday that he did not tell his father about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting and that he didn't pay close attention to the Trump Tower Moscow project because it was one of many potential deals that had been in the works.

Police stand in a cloud of tear gas as protesters disperse after a demonstration turned violent in the Frayser community of Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, June 12. According to police, at least 25 officers and deputies were injured in the scuffle. The turmoil stemmed from outrage after US marshals shot and killed 20-year-old Brandon Webber after he allegedly tried to use his vehicle as a weapon when officers attempted to arrest him.

The Boston Red Sox and fans pause for a "moment of reflection, thought and prayer" for Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz prior to a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Monday, June 10, in Boston. Ortiz, who was shot Sunday, June 9 in his native Dominican Republic, returned to the states to be treated at a Boston hospital where he is recovering from surgery.

Daniel Brundidge, 4, sings along to the "Old Town Road" video with his mom and siblings on Sunday, June 9, in Minnesota. According to his mom Sheletta, the song has helped her mostly nonverbal autistic son to start singing, and his therapists use the song to aid in his sessions.

A herd of cattle is seen stranded by floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Ji'an, Jiangxi province, China on Wednesday, June 12.

Actor Tom Hanks poses with his character Woody at the premiere of "Toy Story 4" in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, June 11.

Protesters march along a bridge to demonstrate against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, on Wednesday, June 12.

Ali Stroker accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" during the 2019 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, in New York City. Stroker made history by becoming the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award. In her acceptance speech Stroker addressed the milestone. "This award is for every kid watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena," she said. "You are."

Amanda Knox, a former American student who was accused and then acquitted of the murder of her roommate, British student Meredith Kercher, arrives in Italy for the first time since being released from prison in 2011, to speak at the Criminal Justice Festival, on Thursday, June 13.

Flooding from the Mississippi River nearly swallows a stop sign on Friday, June 7, in Grafton, Illinois. Residents living along the Mississippi river are bracing for the expected arrival of the crest at near record levels.

From left, first lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda watch as an F-35 fighter plane flies over the White House on Wednesday, June 12. Trump announced while meeting with Duda that Poland was ordering more than 30 F-35 combat aircraft.

Queen Elizabeth II attends her birthday parade on Saturday, June 8, in London.

Prominent Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov becomes emotional while speaking to the media as he leaves an Investigative Committee building in Moscow, on Tuesday, June 11. All charges against Golunov were dropped on Tuesday, after his detention sparked public outrage and an outpouring of journalistic solidarity.

In this handout photo provided by the New York City Fire Department, firefighters work on the roof of 787 Seventh Avenue at 51st Street after a helicopter crashed landed there on Monday, June 10. The pilot, identified as Tim McCormack, died in the crash.

A Honduran migrant recently released from a federal detention facility carries his daughter onto a bus on Tuesday, June 11, in McAllen, Texas.

Host James Corden and Ben Platt perform onstage during the 2019 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, in New York City.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the start of London Tech Week on Monday, June 10. A race to replace May, who resigned her post on May 24, as Britain's next leader formally got under way on Monday.

Spectators pose for a selfie with horse Red Shogun while watching earlier races before the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes , on Saturday, June 8, in Elmont, New York. Sir Winston, ridden by Joel Rosario, won the race.

A migrant looks out a window at the General Migration shelter in Guatemala, on Monday, June 10.

A 40,000-year-old severed wolf's head, preserved by permafrost and complete with teeth and fur, has been discovered in eastern Siberia . Locals discovered the remains while looking for mammoth ivory and brought it to the mammoth studies department at the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Sakha.

Robert Duncan, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, left, and Pierce Bush, grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, unveil the Forever Stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush , on Wednesday, June 12, in College Station, Texas. The stamp consists of a portrait of Bush painted by artist Michael J. Deas and based on a 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders.

Activists celebrate outside the High Court in Gaborone, Botswana, on Tuesday, June 11, after Botswana's High Court overturned a colonial-era law criminalizing consensual same-sex relations, in a landmark victory for Africa's LGBTQ movements.

Actor Keanu Reeves walks on stage to speak about "Cyberpunk 2077" from developer CD Projekt Red during the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, in Los Angeles. Reeves has also been in the headlines this week, being hailed a "national treasure" after a Twitter post showed a collection of images of the "John Wick" actor posing with female fans and celebrities, yet not touching them

A picture taken with a drone on Sunday, June 9, shows Syrians attending the burial of late rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in Syria's jihadist-controlled Idlib region, near the border with Turkey. The Syrian goalkeeper turned rebel fighter died on June 8 of wounds sustained fighting regime forces in northwestern Syria, his faction said.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks with Raymond Defenbaugh during a visit to the Big River United Energy ethanol facility during a campaign stop on Monday, June 10, in Dyersville, Iowa.

This aerial photo taken on Monday, June 10, shows a 68-metre long image of a whale made out of plastic waste collected from the ocean. The piece was made during an event to raise awareness on ocean conservation at Rudong Yangkou Harbour in Nantong, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.