The week in 33 photos

A herd of cattle is seen stranded by floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Ji'an, Jiangxi province, China on Wednesday, June 12.
Actor Tom Hanks poses with his character Woody at the premiere of "Toy Story 4" in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, June 11.
Protesters march along a bridge to demonstrate against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, on Wednesday, June 12.
Flooding from the Mississippi River nearly swallows a stop sign on Friday, June 7, in Grafton, Illinois. Residents living along the Mississippi river are bracing for the expected arrival of the crest at near record levels.
From left, first lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda watch as an F-35 fighter plane flies over the White House on Wednesday, June 12. Trump announced while meeting with Duda that Poland was ordering more than 30 F-35 combat aircraft.
Queen Elizabeth II attends her birthday parade on Saturday, June 8, in London.
A Honduran migrant recently released from a federal detention facility carries his daughter onto a bus on Tuesday, June 11, in McAllen, Texas.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the start of London Tech Week on Monday, June 10. A race to replace May, who resigned her post on May 24, as Britain's next leader formally got under way on Monday.
A migrant looks out a window at the General Migration shelter in Guatemala, on Monday, June 10.
A picture taken with a drone on Sunday, June 9, shows Syrians attending the burial of late rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in Syria's jihadist-controlled Idlib region, near the border with Turkey. The Syrian goalkeeper turned rebel fighter died on June 8 of wounds sustained fighting regime forces in northwestern Syria, his faction said.
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks with Raymond Defenbaugh during a visit to the Big River United Energy ethanol facility during a campaign stop on Monday, June 10, in Dyersville, Iowa.
This aerial photo taken on Monday, June 10, shows a 68-metre long image of a whale made out of plastic waste collected from the ocean. The piece was made during an event to raise awareness on ocean conservation at Rudong Yangkou Harbour in Nantong, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.