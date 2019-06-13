Breaking News

The ocean on Jupiter's moon Europa has table salt, just like Earth's seas

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:30 AM ET, Thu June 13, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jupiter&#39;s moon Europa, which has a subsurface ocean beneath an icy crust, has also been found to contain table salt. Tara Regio is the yellowish area to left of center where researchers identified an abundance of sodium chloride.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Jupiter's moon Europa, which has a subsurface ocean beneath an icy crust, has also been found to contain table salt. Tara Regio is the yellowish area to left of center where researchers identified an abundance of sodium chloride.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Europa has also been found to have plumes that eject water vapor and icy material.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Europa has also been found to have plumes that eject water vapor and icy material.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
An artistic impression of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. Radar detected a lake of liquid water beneath the surface.
Photos: Water in the solar system
An artistic impression of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. Radar detected a lake of liquid water beneath the surface.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Two meteorites, called Monahans and Zag, are the first discovered to contain the ingredients for life: liquid water, amino acids, hydrocarbons and other organic matter. The organic matter was found in purple and blue salt and potassium crystals that were part of the meteorites.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Two meteorites, called Monahans and Zag, are the first discovered to contain the ingredients for life: liquid water, amino acids, hydrocarbons and other organic matter. The organic matter was found in purple and blue salt and potassium crystals that were part of the meteorites.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
NASA&#39;s Cassini mission has evidence of an ocean inside Saturn&#39;s largest moon, &lt;a href=&quot;http://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2014/02jul_saltyocean/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Titan&lt;/a&gt;, which might be as salty as the Earth&#39;s Dead Sea.
Photos: Water in the solar system
NASA's Cassini mission has evidence of an ocean inside Saturn's largest moon, Titan, which might be as salty as the Earth's Dead Sea.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
NASA is exploring the ocean worlds in our solar system as part of the search for life outside of Earth.
Photos: Water in the solar system
NASA is exploring the ocean worlds in our solar system as part of the search for life outside of Earth.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth&#39;s surface is covered with water, making life possible.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth's surface is covered with water, making life possible.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
The Eagle lunar module of Apollo 11 ascends from the surface of Earth&#39;s moon in 1969. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.space.com/27388-nasa-moon-mining-missions-water.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;presence of water on the moon&lt;/a&gt; has been confirmed by scientists.
Photos: Water in the solar system
The Eagle lunar module of Apollo 11 ascends from the surface of Earth's moon in 1969. The presence of water on the moon has been confirmed by scientists.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Mercury is the closest planet to the sun and very hot, but its polar regions may have &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/home/hqnews/2012/nov/HQ_12-411_Mercury_Ice.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;water ice and other frozen volatile materials&lt;/a&gt;, according to NASA studies.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Mercury is the closest planet to the sun and very hot, but its polar regions may have water ice and other frozen volatile materials, according to NASA studies.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Water still flows across the surface of Mars from time to time, NASA scientists said in 2015. In the photo above, dark, narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae are seen flowing downhill on Mars. Scientists have inferred that they were formed by contemporary flowing water.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Water still flows across the surface of Mars from time to time, NASA scientists said in 2015. In the photo above, dark, narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae are seen flowing downhill on Mars. Scientists have inferred that they were formed by contemporary flowing water.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Research suggests Venus may have had water oceans billions of years ago. A land-ocean pattern was used in a climate model to show how storm clouds could have shielded ancient Venus from strong sunlight and made the planet habitable.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Research suggests Venus may have had water oceans billions of years ago. A land-ocean pattern was used in a climate model to show how storm clouds could have shielded ancient Venus from strong sunlight and made the planet habitable.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
Dwarf planet Ceres, composed of rock and ice, is the largest object in the asteroid belt. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Water in the solar system
Dwarf planet Ceres, composed of rock and ice, is the largest object in the asteroid belt.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
In this artist&#39;s concept, the moon Ganymede, right, orbits the giant planet Jupiter. NASA&#39;s Hubble Space Telescope observed auroras on the moon generated by Ganymede&#39;s magnetic fields. A saline ocean under the moon&#39;s icy crust best explains shifting in the auroral belts measured by Hubble.
Photos: Water in the solar system
In this artist's concept, the moon Ganymede, right, orbits the giant planet Jupiter. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope observed auroras on the moon generated by Ganymede's magnetic fields. A saline ocean under the moon's icy crust best explains shifting in the auroral belts measured by Hubble.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
The trailing hemisphere (the side that faces away from its direction of motion) of Jupiter&#39;s moon Europa was captured by the Galileo spacecraft. The left image shows Europa in approximately true color and the right image shows Europa in enhanced color to bring out details. NASA data suggest that Europa has a subsurface ocean.
Photos: Water in the solar system
The trailing hemisphere (the side that faces away from its direction of motion) of Jupiter's moon Europa was captured by the Galileo spacecraft. The left image shows Europa in approximately true color and the right image shows Europa in enhanced color to bring out details. NASA data suggest that Europa has a subsurface ocean.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
Voyager 1 captured this image of Jupiter&#39;s moon Callisto. Scientists have detected ice and carbon dioxide on its surface.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Voyager 1 captured this image of Jupiter's moon Callisto. Scientists have detected ice and carbon dioxide on its surface.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
Gravity measurements by NASA&#39;s Cassini spacecraft and Deep Space Network indicate that Saturn&#39;s moon Enceladus, which has jets of water vapor and ice gushing from its south pole, also harbors a large interior ocean beneath an ice shell, as this illustration depicts.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Gravity measurements by NASA's Cassini spacecraft and Deep Space Network indicate that Saturn's moon Enceladus, which has jets of water vapor and ice gushing from its south pole, also harbors a large interior ocean beneath an ice shell, as this illustration depicts.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
Mimas, the smallest and closest of Saturn&#39;s eight main moons, is heavily cratered and has a low density that suggests it is mostly &lt;a href=&quot;http://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/science/moons/mimas/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;composed of water ice&lt;/a&gt;. The moon&#39;s main 88-mile-long crater makes it resemble &quot;Death Star&quot; from &quot;Star Wars Episode IV.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Water in the solar system
Mimas, the smallest and closest of Saturn's eight main moons, is heavily cratered and has a low density that suggests it is mostly composed of water ice. The moon's main 88-mile-long crater makes it resemble "Death Star" from "Star Wars Episode IV."
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Neptune&#39;s largest moon, Triton, is so cold that its surface is composed mainly of nitrogen ice. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Water in the solar system
Neptune's largest moon, Triton, is so cold that its surface is composed mainly of nitrogen ice.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
An artist&#39;s concept shows Pluto and its moons. Pluto&#39;s moon Charon has cracks that suggest it once had underground water.
Photos: Water in the solar system
An artist's concept shows Pluto and its moons. Pluto's moon Charon has cracks that suggest it once had underground water.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
europa salt watereuropa plume NASA01 Mars lake radar evidence03 meteorites organic matter zag monahans10 space life potential 04101513 space life potential04 space life potential 04101503 space life potential 04101505 space life potential 041015Par8287219venus water11 space life potential 04101502 space life potential 04101507 space life potential 04101508 space life potential 04101501 space life potential 04101509 space life potential 04101512 space life potential 04101506 space life potential 041015

(CNN)Although Jupiter's moon Europa looks alien to us, it contains an ingredient familiar to us: sodium chloride, otherwise known as good ol' table salt.

It's also a main component of sea salt. Europa is one of the intriguing water worlds in our solar system and potentially a place where life could exist in a subsurface ocean. The discovery of sodium chloride means Europa's ocean could look more like those on Earth and even possibly include salt. Now, astronomers may have to think differently about the composition of Europa's ocean.
Planetary scientists did a visible-light spectral analysis of the yellow spots on Europa to find the salt. A study published Wednesday in Science Advances sheds light on the discovery.
Old data reveal &#39;plumes&#39; on ocean world that could host life
Old data reveal 'plumes' on ocean world that could host life
Previously, NASA's Voyager and Galileo spacecraft performed flybys of Europa, which led scientists to discover that the moon has a salty liquid water ocean beneath an icy shell. An infrared spectrometer aboard Galileo studied the shell and detected water ice and magnesium sulfate salts, which are similar to Epsom salts. It was believed that the shell was similar in composition to the same ingredients that made up the ocean.
    "People have traditionally assumed that all of the interesting spectroscopy is in the infrared on planetary surfaces, because that's where most of the molecules that scientists are looking for have their fundamental features," said Mike Brown, study co-author and the Richard and Barbara Rosenberg Professor of Planetary Astronomy at the California Institute of Technology, in a statement.
    Read More
    But the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii provided new data with higher spectral resolution to show that the salts weren't magnesium sulfates.
    NASA: Nearby ocean worlds could be best bet for life beyond Earth
    NASA: Nearby ocean worlds could be best bet for life beyond Earth
    "We thought that we might be seeing sodium chlorides, but they are essentially featureless in an infrared spectrum," Brown said.
    Kevin Hand, a scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, took ocean salt samples from Earth and hit them with radiation to simulate what it might be like on Europa. The sea salt changed color and could be identified in the visible light spectrum as yellow.
    This was similar to an area on Europa called Tara Regio, which has a distinct yellow color.
    "Sodium chloride is a bit like invisible ink on Europa's surface. Before irradiation, you can't tell it's there, but after irradiation, the color jumps right out at you," Hand said.
      Follow-up observations with the Hubble Space Telescope confirmed that the yellow color of Tara Regio was due to irradiated table salt on Europa's surface.
      "Magnesium sulfate would simply have leached into the ocean from rocks on the ocean floor, but sodium chloride may indicate the ocean floor is hydrothermally active," said Samantha Trumbo, lead study author and California Institute of Technology graduate student, in a statement. "That would mean Europa is a more geologically interesting planetary body than previously believed."