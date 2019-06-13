After seeing an elderly veteran living in squalor, an Uber driver stepped in to help

(CNN) Lauren Mulvihill did not know what to expect when she was called to the hospital for an Uber pick up.

89-year-old Ronald Dembner had just been discharged from the hospital with no one to take him home.

Last week, Mulvihill drove Dembner from the hospital in Henry County, Georgia, to his home and helped him inside. When she saw the terrible condition of his home, she knew she needed to help.

Dembner, who Mulvihill calls Mr. Ronald, is a widower and veteran who now lives alone with his dog King. He has no living family. Mulvihill said that Dembner had not called someone to help clean his house out of fear they would take it away from him.

The veteran has been living in squalor. Dembner has his wits about him, but he has a hard time getting around, cleaning the house and picking up after his dog.

