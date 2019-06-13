St. Louis Blues share their Stanley Cup win with a special superfan

(CNN) The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup on Wednesday night, but one of the best parts of their championship run didn't unfold on the ice. It's the story of Laila Anderson, an 11-year-old superfan who has become an inspiration for the team -- and even got to celebrate with the players in their moment of glory.

Laila shares in the glory with her favorite player, Parayko, on Wednesday night in Boston.

Before the final game, the Blues surprised her with a chance to go to Boston to watch in person. If you think a Stanley Cup victory is emotional, the video of the moment Laila's mother tells her she can go to Game 7 will send your heart into orbit.

Get your tissues ready.

Watch how much it means to this 11-year-old girl, Laila Anderson, when mom tells her the @StLouisBlues invited her to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup, and her doctors said she can go.

— Coy Wire (@CoyWire) June 12, 2019

As the St. Louis Blues celebrated their championship, they invited Laila down the ice, and she and her favorite player, defenseman Colton Parayko, shared a beautiful Stanley Cup moment.

"She is so special, everything about her," Parayko said after the game . "She is such a warrior. She perseveres through everything. She is going through such a battle. I was happy to be with her today for this moment. It was special to me."