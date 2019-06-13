Oregon elementary school worker quits after making racist comments to students

(CNN) A staff member at an Oregon elementary school has resigned after complaints that she told a group of students that they were lucky she didn't make them "pick cotton."

The employee, who has not been identified, reportedly made the comments to a group of 5th graders on May 31 during lunch at Linwood Elementary School in Milwaukie, which is just outside Portland.

Parent Syreeta Spencer complained to the school when she found out what happened. CNN has not been able to reach Spencer, but she talked to affiliate KPTV last week

"It would be different if she cussed at them or yelled at them. Of course, that's not appropriate, but to bring up picking cotton to a group of mostly brown and black kids is definitely inappropriate," Spencer said. "It was a very insensitive and mean comment to say."

Syreeta Spencer and her daughter Jasmyn were hurt and angry after a school aide's racist comment.

Her daughter Jasmyn told KPTV that the staff member told her and her classmates that they couldn't go outside because they were being too loud and then threatened to record them misbehaving so she could show it to their parents.

