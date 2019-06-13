The NIH director is tired of all-male panels at scientific conventions. So he's doing something about it

(CNN) If you're going to invite Francis Collins to speak on a panel at your conference, you better get on the phone with some women, too.

That's because Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health , is done with all-male panels, and he's announced he will no longer be a part of ones that don't include women.

"It is not enough to give lip service to equality; leaders must demonstrate their commitment through their actions," Collins said in a statement, titled Time to End the Manel Tradition

Collins said he wanted to send a "clear message" that the all-male speaking panels traditionally featured at scientific conferences -- often called "manels" -- needed to come to an end.

"Too often, women and members of other groups underrepresented in science are conspicuously missing in the marquee speaking slots at scientific meetings and other high-level conferences," he said.