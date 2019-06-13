Police arrest a man in connection with the 1986 murder of 11-year-old girl

(CNN) It's been more than 30 years since 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn was found sexually assaulted and strangled to death in the Connecticut woods. On Wednesday, police arrested a man in connection with the 1986 cold case.

Marc Karun was arrested in Maine as he left his home, police in Norwalk, Connecticut, told CNN. Karun is being held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor, Maine, and will make an appearance in court on Friday afternoon.

It is unclear whether he has legal representation at this time.

Karun was convicted of sexual assault in Connecticut in 1989 and is listed as a lifetime registrant on the Maine sex offender registry.

CNN affiliate WTIC reported in 2016 that police were using DNA technology to solve the murder. Police told the station that numerous tips about suspects had been called in over the years but none had panned out.

