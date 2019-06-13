This dog was abandoned by her owner. Now she's thriving as a police dog

(CNN) After a dog's owner abandoned her, the Denver Sheriff Department took her in and treated her as one of their own.

Now, the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Karma is thriving as an explosives detection dog alongside her partner Deputy Patrick Hynes.

A rough start

Last November, a couple kids playing at a park saw a car pull up and let a dog out before driving off.

Karma roamed outside for six days before people in the neighborhood finally coaxed her inside. There was an impending winter storm and everyone who wanted to save Karma kept their garages open in the hopes that she'd enter one, Hynes said.

Read More