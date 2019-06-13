Parts of the Great Lakes will get pounded by 13-foot waves

(CNN) Some 7.5 million Americans in the Great Lakes are under threat of gale force winds and flooding.

Don't go in the water. Don't even go near the water.

That's the message that authorities are telling lakeshore residents of Lake Michigan, Lake Huron and Lake Erie.

It's all thanks to a weather system roaring through the region on Thursday and Friday bringing gale force wind gusts and rain to the region.

