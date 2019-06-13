A deputy was fatally shot as he waited at a fast-food restaurant in California

(CNN) A sheriff's deputy who was shot this week while waiting at a fast-food restaurant near Los Angeles has died, authorities said Wednesday night.

Los Angeles County Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano, 50, was shot in the head as he waited for food at a Jack in the Box in Alhambra. He was off-duty and in civilian clothes when it happened, authorities said.

Someone in the restaurant had warned him that he was being followed before the shooting Monday, CNN affiliate KABC reported, citing Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

In a statement Wednesday night, Villanueva announced that doctors worked for two days to try and save him, but he'd succumbed to his injuries.

"The entire LASD Family has been shaken by the tragic news regarding the senseless and cowardly murder," he said. "With a heavy heart, and surrounded by Deputy Solano's loved ones, I had to do the hardest thing I have ever had to do -- announce the passing of one of my deputies."

#LASD Deputies marching in formation as fallen Deputy Solano arrives to the LA Coroner's office. pic.twitter.com/pGSjObJSqL — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) June 13, 2019

