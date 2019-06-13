A Cincinnati company made a Pride mural out of 26,000 Post-It notes

(CNN) A Cincinnati skyscraper had 26,000 Post-It notes pasted onto its windows to create a Pride mural. The mural covered 96 windows on seven stories, extending from the 9th to the 16th floors.

More than 100 Cincinnati Bell employees created the mural at the headquarters Wednesday, which spells out 'PRIDE' in the colors of the Pride flag, CNN affiliate WLWT reported.

The company will also illuminate its signage on top of the building using Pride colors for the month of June in honor of LGBT Pride Month.

"Cincinnati Bell is committed to a supportive environment that encourages every employee to bring their full selves to work," President and CEO of Cincinnati Bell Leigh Fox said in a release.

Members of Cincinnati Bell's Pride Employee Resource Group are leading the company's Pride Month initiatives, which include being a corporate sponsor of the June 22 Pride Parade in Cincinnati.

