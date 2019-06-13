Man hopes to set a record by watching 'Avengers: Endgame' over 110 times

(CNN) Agustin Alanis is on a mission to secure a Guinness World Record for the number of times someone has watched "Avengers: Endgame."

Alanis, 30, of Riverview, Florida, spoke to CNN as he walked into a theater Wednesday for his 114th screening of the superhero blockbuster.

"I go twice on weekdays; Saturday and Sunday, four to five times, (which) is the most I can because of the movie being 3 hours and 2 minutes long," said Alanis, who's spent the equivalent of more than 40 workdays watching the Marvel Studios film. He's managed it while juggling his job as a supervisor for his family's construction business.

The Guinness record that Alanis aims to thwart is "most cinema productions attended - same film." The current record holder is Anthony Mitchell, who watched "Avengers: Infinity War" 103 times at his local movie theater in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anthony @NemRaps Mitchell has watched Avengers: Infinity War an incredible 103 times at his local movie theatre in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

The lifelong @marvel fan achieved the record for the most cinema productions attended - same film 🎥🎬💥 pic.twitter.com/4TncaJ34EB — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) February 28, 2019

Alanis launched his cinematic endeavor when "Endgame" came out in April.

