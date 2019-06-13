Man hopes to set a record by watching 'Avengers: Endgame' over 110 times

(CNN)Agustin Alanis is on a mission to secure a Guinness World Record for the number of times someone has watched "Avengers: Endgame."
Alanis, 30, of Riverview, Florida, spoke to CNN as he walked into a theater Wednesday for his 114th screening of the superhero blockbuster.
"I go twice on weekdays; Saturday and Sunday, four to five times, (which) is the most I can because of the movie being 3 hours and 2 minutes long," said Alanis, who's spent the equivalent of more than 40 workdays watching the Marvel Studios film. He's managed it while juggling his job as a supervisor for his family's construction business.
The Guinness record that Alanis aims to thwart is "most cinema productions attended - same film." The current record holder is Anthony Mitchell, who watched "Avengers: Infinity War" 103 times at his local movie theater in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Alanis launched his cinematic endeavor when "Endgame" came out in April.
"I had bought tickets to watch it five times on the opening weekend so I wouldn't miss a thing," he told CNN. "Then, I started going every single day, posting my rounds or views because I really love the film.
"After seeing how 'Endgame' was shattering records and making history, I decided to do it to," Alanis said of his attempt to use the film with the biggest box office opening ever -- a $1.2 billion debut -- to take Mitchell's title.
Alanis has documented his journey on Twitter, taking a selfie with his ticket and, usually, a movie theater employee before each viewing.
He submitted paperwork a month ago to Guinness World Records, which authorizes superlative achievements, and hopes to hear back this week, he told CNN. Company officials did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
Though it appears Alanis has unofficially attained the world record already, he isn't stopping anytime soon, he said. He plans to continue seeing the movie until its theater run ends.
I "might reach 200," he said, "but who knows."