(CNN) High fashion, breathtaking architecture and the world's best horses -- there is nothing quite like the Prix de Diane Longines.

One of the jewels of European racing, it tests the very finest fillies in the world but Sunday's event, dripping in glitz and glamor, is so much more than sport.

It's also an opportunity for spectators to bask in the sophistication of a Parisian race day, where the outfits and hats are as much in focus as the horses.

The timeless Chantilly Racecourse offers a fairytale setting for the festival of racing, with the overlooking Grand Chateau one of the most spectacular historical monuments in the world.

The race course passes Chantilly's iconic Great Stables.

Visitors can picnic in the middle of the track and enjoy the infamous garden party.

