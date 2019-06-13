Breaking News
Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title with a 114-110 Game 6 victory over Golden State on Thursday, June 14. Leonard was named Finals MVP.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title

Updated 12:29 AM ET, Fri June 14, 2019

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

There will be no three-peat.

The Golden State Warriors' two-year reign atop the NBA has ended at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, who have claimed their first title since the franchise was founded in 1995.

The Raptors, led by star forward Kawhi Leonard, defeated the Warriors in six games. Leonard was named Finals MVP after the series-clinching victory Thursday in Oakland, California.

Here's how the series unfolded:

The Raptors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State players react as they realize their reign is over late in Game 6. This was the fifth straight season that the Warriors played in the NBA Finals.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Raptors fans celebrate during a viewing party outside Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.
Cole Burston/Getty Images
Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry cherishes the victory.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins battle for a loose ball late in Game 6 as the Raptors led by one and the last few seconds ticked away.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
The scramble, after a Stephen Curry missed 3-pointer, led to a timeout called by Golden State's Draymond Green with less than a second to play. The Warriors had no timeouts remaining, however, so they received a technical foul instead.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Curry misses a 3-pointer in the game's final seconds.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Golden State guard Klay Thompson fell awkwardly in the third quarter and twisted his knee. He shot two free throws after the play and then went to the locker room. He did not return to the game after that.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Toronto center Serge Ibaka takes a shot.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Lowry drives to the basket during the first half of Game 6. He had 21 points and six assists by halftime.
Ben Margot/AP
Three Raptors defend Stephen Curry in the first half of Game 6.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Golden State fans hold a sign for star forward Kevin Durant, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 5.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Curry rises for a shot during Game 5 on Monday, June 10. Curry had 31 points for the Warriors, who staved off elimination with a 106-105 win in Toronto.
Claus Andersen/Getty Images
Lowry had a shot to win Game 5 at the buzzer, but it was blocked by Green.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Leonard scores over Thompson during the second half of Game 5.
Nathan Denette/AP
Durant, playing in his first game since injuring his calf in the Western Conference semifinals, went down in the second quarter of Game 5. He left the game and wouldn't return. Days later, it was confirmed that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Lowry, left, and Marc Gasol double-team Thompson during Game 4 on Friday, June 7. The Raptors frustrated the high-powered Warriors en route to a 105-92 victory.
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/AP
Toronto guard Fred VanVleet lies on the floor after he was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow in Game 4. One of his teeth was also knocked out.
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/AP
Curry is surrounded by Raptors during Game 3 on Wednesday, June 5. He scored 47 points, a playoff career-high, but it wasn't enough as the Raptors won 123-109.
Tony Avelar/Pool/AP
Leonard reaches for a loose ball during the first half of Game 3. He finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Ben Margot/AP
Thompson, second from right, sat out Game 3 with a hamstring injury. He was one of several Warriors who missed time during the series. Center Kevon Looney fractured cartilage in his chest in Game 2 and didn't return until Game 5. And Durant, of course, missed most of the series.
Ben Margot/AP
Lowry argues with Mark Stevens, a Warriors investor who pushed him in Game 3 after Lowry jumped into the seats for a loose ball. Stevens was fined $500,000 for the altercation and banned from Oracle Arena for a year.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Leonard rises for a shot during Game 3. This was his first season in Toronto. He was traded in July by the San Antonio Spurs, and he now becomes a free agent.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Warriors fans get ready for Game 3 at Oracle Arena. Next season, the team moves into a new arena in San Francisco.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE/Getty Images
Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala broke the hearts of Raptors fans with a key 3-pointer late in Game 2. Golden State won 109-104 to even the series at one game apiece.
Chris Elise/NBAE/Getty Images
Former US President Barack Obama waves to the crowd while attending Game 2 in Toronto.
Chris Elise/NBAE/Getty Images
Siakam shoots during Game 1 on Thursday, May 30. Siakam scored a career-high 32 points as the Raptors won 118-109.
Chris Elise/NBAE/Getty Images
VanVleet is fouled by Green during the second half of Game 1.
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/AP
Rapper Drake, a huge Raptors fan who sits courtside and often jaws with opposing players, celebrates during Game 1. Curry's father, Dell, used to play for the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his jersey.
Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press/AP
Cousins tries to block an Ibaka shot during Game 1.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
A view of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena before Game 1.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images