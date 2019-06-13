Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title with a 114-110 Game 6 victory over Golden State on Thursday, June 14. Leonard was named Finals MVP. In photos: Raptors dethrone Warriors for first NBA title

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title with a 114-110 Game 6 victory over Golden State on Thursday, June 14. Leonard was named Finals MVP.

There will be no three-peat.

The Golden State Warriors' two-year reign atop the NBA has ended at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, who have claimed their first title since the franchise was founded in 1995.

The Raptors, led by star forward Kawhi Leonard, defeated the Warriors in six games. Leonard was named Finals MVP after the series-clinching victory Thursday in Oakland, California.

Here's how the series unfolded: