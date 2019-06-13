Wildfires are 'burning longer' and 'harder to control,' officials warn

Washington (CNN) US Forest Service and Interior Department officials warned senators Thursday that the upcoming wildfire season would be worse than last year's, which left dozens of people dead in California, saying that "if we're lucky, this year will simply be a challenging one."

"It's hard to imagine a repeat of this experience, but this is the potential reality that we face again this year," said Jeff Rupert, director of the Office of Wildland Fire for the Interior Department, during his opening remarks at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing. "So it's difficult for me to sit here this morning and say that a challenging year is ahead of us because the wildfires that we're now experiencing are consistently more destructive than they've ever been."

Rupert went on to recount some of harsh statistics from the end of last year's season which ravaged parts of the west. Eighty-five people died from November's Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California's history . The fire virtually burned the town of Paradise to the ground, destroying thousands of homes and structures, and has cost billions of dollars in economic losses.

Rupert and Shawna Legarza, the director of fire aviation and management for the US Forest Service, spoke before the committee about how the federal government and Congress plan to manage potential threats from the upcoming wildfire season.

"We know that our predictive services is showing that it's going to start to increase, that we could have a very significant fire year again," Legarza said during her opening statement. "This year in California and the Pacific Northwest, all those grasses are going to be drying out from the heavy rains and snowpack, and with that will come large fires. So we must continue to be prepared."

