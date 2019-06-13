Employees turn their back on Agriculture secretary over being relocated to Kansas City

(CNN)Employees from the Economic Research Service (ERS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), two Department of Agriculture research agencies, stood and turned their backs to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in silent protest at an all-hands meeting Thursday.
Perdue announced earlier this morning that the Economic Research Service, which provides research and statistical analysis for lawmakers, and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which allocates federal research funding, will be relocated to Kansas City from Washington, D.C. -- the final announcement in a process that began last year.
The moment of solidarity comes after both agencies -- ERS last month and NIFA just this week -- voted overwhelmingly to unionize to push back against the move, which they view as politically driven.
Perdue announced the final relocation site in a letter that was distributed to employees Thursday morning. Perdue and the department have argued that the move will lower standard of living costs, save taxpayer dollars and move the agencies closer to "stakeholders."
"Following a rigorous site selection process, the Kansas City Region provides a win win -- maximizing our mission function by putting taxpayer savings into programmatic outputs and providing affordability, easy commutes, and extraordinary living for our employees," Perdue said.
"The Kansas City Region has proven itself to be hub for all things agriculture and is a booming city in America's heartland. There is already a significant presence of USDA and federal government employees in the region, including the Kansas City 'Ag Bank' Federal Reserve. This agriculture talent pool, in addition to multiple land-grant and research universities within driving distance, provides access to a stable labor force for the future. The Kansas City Region will allow ERS and NIFA to increase efficiencies and effectiveness and bring important resources and manpower closer to all of our customers."
But outside observers, current employees and members of Congress have pushed back against the plan since it was announced last year, saying that it is a way to disrupt climate research and other work their bosses may disagree with.
Kevin Hunt, acting vice president of the ERS Union, condemned the move as "cold-hearted" and that it "highlights his disregard for the rights and well-being of employees."
"Secretary Perdue continually speaks of transparency and communicating to employees but has failed on both fronts," Hunt said.
The announcement included a cost benefit analysis report that says the agency will save $300 million over a 15-year period.
The USDA also walked back its previously announced plan to reorganize ERS under a political branch of the department, saying they will not move forward with this "after hearing feedback from stakeholders and members of Congress," according to Thursday's release.