Employees turn their back on Agriculture secretary over being relocated to Kansas City

(CNN) Employees from the Economic Research Service (ERS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), two Department of Agriculture research agencies, stood and turned their backs to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in silent protest at an all-hands meeting Thursday.

Perdue announced earlier this morning that the Economic Research Service, which provides research and statistical analysis for lawmakers, and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which allocates federal research funding, will be relocated to Kansas City --the final announcement in a process that began last year.

The moment of solidarity comes after both agencies -- ERS last month and NIFA just this week -- voted overwhelmingly to unionize to push back against the move, which they view as politically driven.

Secretary Perdue announced the final relocation site in a letter that was distributed to employees Thursday morning. Perdue and the department have argued that the move will lower standard of living costs, save taxpayer dollars and move the agencies closer to "stakeholders."

"Following a rigorous site selection process, the Kansas City Region provides a win win -- maximizing our mission function by putting taxpayer savings into programmatic outputs and providing affordability, easy commutes, and extraordinary living for our employees," Perdue said.

