Nancy Pelosi on Trump's personal attack from Normandy: 'I felt really sorry for him'

(CNN) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that it was "beyond inappropriate" for President Donald Trump to lash out at her and call her a "nasty, vindictive, horrible person" while being interviewed in Normandy.

Pelosi said it is her practice not to criticize the President when she is overseas, speaking with CNN's Fareed Zakaria at the Council of Foreign Relations. Politico reported last week that Pelosi told her fellow Democrats in a private meeting that she doesn't want to see Trump impeached but she wants "to see him in prison."

"So I just wasn't going to engage in that," Pelosi said on Thursday, "but I never do anyway, it's our practice."

"When he then came on TV later in front of those same tombstones and started saying all this stuff, it was so beyond inappropriate. I felt really sorry for him."

